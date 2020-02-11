 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Out to Brunch is set to return Saturday, April 4.
Out to Brunch is set to return Saturday, April 4.
Miami New Times

Get Your New Times' Out to Brunch Tickets Now Before Prices Increase

Laine Doss | February 11, 2020 | 11:27am
AA

On Saturday, April 4, New Times' Out to Brunch — starring South Florida's most popular eateries — will take over the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District.

Enjoy unlimited brunch items and complimentary sponsored beer and cocktails while you enjoy live music by local multi-instrumentalist Brendan O'Hara.

Explore Out to Brunch's themed rooms paying tribute to favorite brunch beverages: champagne, rosé, and bloody marys.

Related Stories

Participating restaurants include Bacon Bitch, Billy G. Catering, Calle 23, Ceviche Arte, Crema Gourmet, Copper 29, Corsair Kitchen & Bar, El Gallito Pinto, Honeybee Doughnuts, Jealous Fork, Milky Ways Cereal Bar, Corsair Ktichen & Bar, Palat Miami, Planta, Pub 52, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Shokudo, Sukis Seafood & Grill, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Tanuki, the Rusty Pelican, Vicky Bakery, and Yumbrella.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 1 p.m., unlimited food samples from South Florida’s hottest brunch spots, music, entertainment, and sponsored beer and brunch cocktails.

VIP tickets cost $50 and include entry at noon, unlimited brunch samples, unlimited brunch cocktails courtesy of sponsor bars, a commemorative gift, an exclusive lounging area, and entertainment.

Hurry and get your tickets before the prices increase this Sunday, February 16. That day, tickets will cost $10 more.

To purchase tickets for this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesouttobrunch.com.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via newtimesouttobrunch.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >