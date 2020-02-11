Get Your New Times' Out to Brunch Tickets Now Before Prices Increase

Out to Brunch is set to return Saturday, April 4.

On Saturday, April 4, New Times' Out to Brunch — starring South Florida's most popular eateries — will take over the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District.

Enjoy unlimited brunch items and complimentary sponsored beer and cocktails while you enjoy live music by local multi-instrumentalist Brendan O'Hara.

Explore Out to Brunch's themed rooms paying tribute to favorite brunch beverages: champagne, rosé, and bloody marys.

Participating restaurants include Bacon Bitch, Billy G. Catering, Calle 23, Ceviche Arte, Crema Gourmet, Copper 29, Corsair Kitchen & Bar, El Gallito Pinto, Honeybee Doughnuts, Jealous Fork, Milky Ways Cereal Bar, Corsair Ktichen & Bar, Palat Miami, Planta, Pub 52, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Shokudo, Sukis Seafood & Grill, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Tanuki, the Rusty Pelican, Vicky Bakery, and Yumbrella.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 1 p.m., unlimited food samples from South Florida’s hottest brunch spots, music, entertainment, and sponsored beer and brunch cocktails.

VIP tickets cost $50 and include entry at noon, unlimited brunch samples, unlimited brunch cocktails courtesy of sponsor bars, a commemorative gift, an exclusive lounging area, and entertainment.

Hurry and get your tickets before the prices increase this Sunday, February 16. That day, tickets will cost $10 more.

To purchase tickets for this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesouttobrunch.com.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via newtimesouttobrunch.com.