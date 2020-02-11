Get Your New Times' Out to Brunch Tickets Now Before Prices Increase

On Saturday, April 4, New Times' Out to Brunch — starring South Florida's most popular eateries — will take over the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District.
Enjoy unlimited brunch items and complimentary sponsored beer and cocktails while you enjoy live music by local multi-instrumentalist Brendan O'Hara.
Explore Out to Brunch's themed rooms paying tribute to favorite brunch beverages: champagne, rosé, and bloody marys.
Participating restaurants include Bacon Bitch, Billy G. Catering, Calle 23, Ceviche Arte, Crema Gourmet, Copper 29, Corsair Kitchen & Bar, El Gallito Pinto, Honeybee Doughnuts, Jealous Fork, Milky Ways Cereal Bar, Corsair Ktichen & Bar, Palat Miami, Planta, Pub 52, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Shokudo, Sukis Seafood & Grill, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Tanuki, the Rusty Pelican, Vicky Bakery, and Yumbrella.
General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 1 p.m., unlimited food samples from South Florida’s hottest brunch spots, music, entertainment, and sponsored beer and brunch cocktails.
VIP tickets cost $50 and include entry at noon, unlimited brunch samples, unlimited brunch cocktails courtesy of sponsor bars, a commemorative gift, an exclusive lounging area, and entertainment.
Hurry and get your tickets before the prices increase this Sunday, February 16. That day, tickets will cost $10 more.
To purchase tickets for this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesouttobrunch.com.
New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via newtimesouttobrunch.com.
