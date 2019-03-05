New Times' Out to Brunch: Save With a Brunch Bunch Ticket Four-Pack

On Saturday, April 13, New Times' Out to Brunch takes over the Design District's Jungle Plaza for an afternoon filled with free flowing mimosas, bloody marys, and delicious food.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will enjoy brunch items from some of Miami's favorite restaurants, along with brunch cocktails and beverages from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Choco Noir, Riboli Family wine, and Beefeater Gin Pink.

This year, Out to Brunch will also feature a bloody mary bar and a mimosa station, so you can customize your favorite day drinks while you're serenaded by the soothing sounds of saxophonist Will Canton Jr..