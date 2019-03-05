New Times' Out to Brunch: Save With a Brunch Bunch Ticket Four-Pack

On Saturday, April 13, New Times' Out to Brunch takes over the Design District's Jungle Plaza for an afternoon filled with free flowing mimosas, bloody marys, and delicious food.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will enjoy brunch items from some of Miami's favorite restaurants, along with brunch cocktails and beverages from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Choco Noir, Riboli Family wine, and Beefeater Gin Pink.
This year, Out to Brunch will also feature a bloody mary bar and a mimosa station, so you can customize your favorite day drinks while you're serenaded by the soothing sounds of saxophonist Will Canton Jr..
Of course, it's not brunch without the food, and Miami's favorite restaurants will offer unlimited bites of brunch items like waffles, eggs, and more. From sweets to vegetarian items, there's something for everyone.
Participating restaurants in General Admission include 305 Peruvian, 7 Spices, Batch Gastropub ,Buenos Aires Bakery & Cafe, Circus Eats, Doggi's Arepa Bar, El Gallito Pinto, Giardino Gourmet Salads, Isabelle's Grill Room & Garde,n Latin House Grill, Los Tanitos, Mojo Donuts, ooh Raw, Palacio de los Jugos, The Local House, and Verde.
In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food from Corsair Kitchen & Bar, the Rusty Pelican, Tanuki, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Root & Bone, Glass & Vine, Stiltsville Fish Bar, and Shula's 2.
General admission tickets cost $50 and includes entry at noon, unlimited brunch food samples, and unlimited brunch drink samples from sponsor bars.Get some friends together and purchase a special Brunch Bunch four pack for $150 (that's $37.50 a ticket).
VIP tickets cost $70 and includes entry at 11 a.m.for an additional hour of brunching, and access to the VIP lounge offering exclusive restaurants. VIP ticket holders also have access to all the general admission food and drink.A Brunch Bunch four-pack of VIP tickets costs only $210 ($52.50 a ticket).
A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Special Olympics Florida. Purchase all tickets for this 21 and over event through ticketfly.com now.
New Times' Out to Brunch. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Jungle Plaza. 3801 NE First Ave.,
Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $70 at ticketfly.com.
