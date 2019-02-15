New Times' Out to Brunch: Early-Bird Pricing Ends Soon

On Saturday, April 13, New Times' Out to Brunch will turn the Design District's Jungle Plaza into the ultimate weekend food event.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will enjoy brunch items from some of Miami's favorite restaurants, including 305 Peruvian, 7 Spices, Batch Gastropub, Buenos Aires Bakery, Cao Bakery & Cafe, Circus Eats, Doggi's Arepa Bar, El Gallo Pinto, Giardino Gourmet Salads, Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden, Latin House Grill, Los Tanitos, Mason Eatery, Maya's Grill, Mojo Donuts, Ooh Raw, Palacio de los Jugos, and the Local House. More restaurants are being added to the lineup daily.

In addition, enjoy brunch cocktails and beverages from Canna Vinus , Santos Sangria, Choco Noir, and Beefeater Gin Pink. Out to Brunch will also feature a bloody mary bar and a mimosa station, giving you a choice of daytime libation.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, so you can feel good about your day in many ways.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event are available through a special presale offer through February 17.

General admission tickets cost $40. General admission includes entry at noon, unlimited brunch food samples, and unlimited brunch drink samples from sponsor bars.

VIP tickets cost $60. VIP admission includes entry at 11 a.m.for an additional hour of brunching, and access to the VIP lounge offering exclusive restaurants such as Corsair Kitchen & Bar, Rusty Pelican, and Tanuki. VIP ticket holders also have access to all the general admission food and drink.

Purchase tickets through ticketfly.com now. But hurry, you only have until February 17 at 10 p.m. to take advantage of this early-bird offer. On February 18, GA tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets will cost $70, so hurry.

New Times' Out to Brunch. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Jungle Plaza. 3801 NE First Ave.,

Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 at ticketfly.com.