Less Than a Month to Go Till New Times' Out to Brunch

On Saturday, April 4, New Times' Out to Brunch will take over the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, featuring an all-star lineup of Miami's best eateries.
Partake of unlimited brunch items and complimentary sponsored beer and cocktails while you enjoy live music by Revolution 93.5 and local multi-instrumentalist Brendan O'Hara. Themed rooms will pay tribute to brunch beverage favorites champagne, rosé, and bloody marys.
The stellar list of participating restaurants includes:
- Bacon Bitch
- Billy G Catering
- Calle 23
- Ceviche Arte
- Cao Bakery
- Copper 29
- Corsair Kitchen and Bar
- Crema Gourmet
- El Gallito Pinto
- Honeybee Doughnuts
- Jealous Fork
- King of Racks BBQ
- Milky Ways Cereal Bar
- Mimo's
- Palat
- Planta South Beach
- Pub 52
- Rusty Pelican
- San Bernardo Ice Cream
- Sette Osteria
- Shokudo
- Solo Mia
- Sukis Seafood & Grill
- Sweet Melody Ice Cream
- Tanuki
- Vicky Bakery
- Yumbrella
General-admission tickets cost $50 and include entry to the event at 1 p.m., unlimited food samples from South Florida’s hottest brunch spots, music, entertainment, and complimentary sponsored beer and brunch cocktails. VIP tickets cost $60 and include entry at noon, unlimited brunch samples and brunch cocktails from sponsor bars, a commemorative gift, and an exclusive lounge area and entertainment.
To purchase tickets for this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesouttobrunch.com.
New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $60.
