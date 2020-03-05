Less Than a Month to Go Till New Times' Out to Brunch

On Saturday, April 4, New Times' Out to Brunch will take over the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, featuring an all-star lineup of Miami's best eateries.

Partake of unlimited brunch items and complimentary sponsored beer and cocktails while you enjoy live music by Revolution 93.5 and local multi-instrumentalist Brendan O'Hara. Themed rooms will pay tribute to brunch beverage favorites champagne, rosé, and bloody marys.

The stellar list of participating restaurants includes:



Bacon Bitch

Billy G Catering

Calle 23

Ceviche Arte

Cao Bakery

Copper 29

Corsair Kitchen and Bar

Crema Gourmet

El Gallito Pinto

Honeybee Doughnuts

Jealous Fork

King of Racks BBQ

Milky Ways Cereal Bar

Mimo's

Palat

Planta South Beach

Pub 52

Rusty Pelican

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Sette Osteria

Shokudo

Solo Mia

Sukis Seafood & Grill

Sweet Melody Ice Cream

Tanuki

Vicky Bakery

Yumbrella

General-admission tickets cost $50 and include entry to the event at 1 p.m., unlimited food samples from South Florida’s hottest brunch spots, music, entertainment, and complimentary sponsored beer and brunch cocktails. VIP tickets cost $60 and include entry at noon, unlimited brunch samples and brunch cocktails from sponsor bars, a commemorative gift, and an exclusive lounge area and entertainment.

To purchase tickets for this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesouttobrunch.com.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $60.