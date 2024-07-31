Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

The founders of Glitch Bar, Fort Lauderdale's beloved, indie arcade lounge, have struck again — and its calzones may be some of the best I've ever had.
Satellite Pinball Lounge has quietly opened at 3501 Dixie Hwy. in the super-burgeoning Oakland Park neighborhood, which is just north of Fort Lauderdale. It's nestled between the future brick-and-mortar home of BMC Smashburgers and a soon-to-open Meat N' Bone butcher outpost.
For months, locals (including myself) have wondered why a mysterious and sleek black building with bold, yellow, orange, and red horizontal stripes had been under construction. Now we know why — it's home to what might be the hippest pinball spot in South Florida.
Altogether, it feels like a vintage rock club with pinball and booze taking center stage.
On a recent Wednesday night, 35 people packed into the bar, most of whom were there for a corporate outing. The collective acoustics felt like a bowling alley — the machines were dinging up a storm with pinball-induced "Ughs" and "Yeahs" providing the chorus.
Therefore, it is not the place for quietly reading poetry or delicately pouring your heart out to your boo, that's for sure.
Edmonds Oast and a hazy IPA draft from local brewery Civil Society ($9). Beer costs $5 to $12, and there is an intimate wine and non-alcoholic menu. However, there are no cocktails on the menu, as they don't serve liquor.
I was then told, "If you're ordering pizza, it will take a while," as I stared at two empty pizza racks around the whole bar. I later learned it was because the pizza oven was broken that day. Attached to Satellite Pinball Lounge is Moon Pizza Pie — you can order oven-fired pies from its menu within the pinball lounge.
On the first day I went (yes, I came back another day to order pizza and calzones — more on that in a second), I went for some fried ravioli ($7), the "Loaded Comet Fries" ($12) with ground beef, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese, pickled onions, jalapeño, and a ranch/ketchup drizzle, and the "Eclipse Calzone" ($23) loaded with pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese.
The ravioli was ultra toasty, the comet fries could have been a little toastier, and the beef further seasoned but I was left speechless by that calzone.
However, all I could think about was that ridiculously good calzone.
The bottom line: A very good time is to be had at Satellite Pinball Lounge as it inevitably becomes the cool new spot to be in Oakland Park. But do yourself a favor when you get there and order a calzone. You're welcome.
Satellite Pinball Lounge. 3501 Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; 954-728-0659; instagram.com/satellitepinballlounge. Open 5 p.m. to Midnight Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to Midnight Friday; and Noon to Midnight Saturday and Sunday.