Mina's Mediterraneo Served Its Last Brunch

At yesterday's Sunday brunch, Mina's Mediterraneo was packed with the usual assortment of birthday parties, families, and friends enjoying mimosas and the restaurant's signature shakshuka and Benedicts.

Even regulars were unaware this was the restaurant's last day of service. Owner Yasmine Kotb wanted to close the restaurant exactly this way. Though she posted a note on Facebook thanking patrons for five years of business, she didn't want a big blowout. "We wanted to go out like we came in: quietly," she said as she made a pass around the dining room, hugging frequent diners.

Kotb said she made the decision to close the restaurant last week after realizing she was spending every waking minute there. Looking around the bustling brunch service, she admitted, "It's not like Mina's isn't successful. It's just not me." Kotb, who owns the building, said she won't sell the business but will lease the space to a different concept. She said she's talking to a few people already, though details are still too early to share. The only sadness in closing comes from having to lay off her staff, she said. "They've been wonderful."