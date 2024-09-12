 MiMo Mr. Mandolin Closing, Opening Delivery-Only Ghost Kitchen | Miami New Times
Popular MiMo Mediterranean Spot Drops Dine in, Goes Full Ghost Kitchen

A popular fast-casual restaurant for Greek and Turkish street food in Miami will close its doors to become a ghost kitchen.
September 12, 2024
A popular platter from Mr. Mandolin in the MiMo District. Mr. Mandolin photo
After four years in the historical MiMo District of Miami, a popular fast-casual Greek and Turkish spot will close its physical restaurant to operate as a ghost kitchen for takeout and delivery.

Mr. Mandolin, the sister restaurant of the immensely popular Miami Design District restaurant Mandolin Aegean Bistro, will close its doors at the historical Vagabond Hotel in Miami, but will continue operating as a ghost kitchen.

Beginning Wednesday, September 18, the new Mr. Mandolin ghost kitchen will be located at Mandolin Aegean Bistro, located at 4312 NE Second Ave., where it will run solely for takeout. Mr. Mandolin will run for delivery as usual through its partner delivery and takeout service apps, including UberEats and DoorDash.
Mr. Mandolin has been at the historic Vagabond Hotel in the MiMo District.
Mr. Mandolin photo
Founded by husband and wife team Ahmet Erkaya of Turkish descent and Anastasia Koutsioukis of Greek descent, Mandolin Aegean Bistro opened in Miami in 2009 in a restored 1490s home and has been a staple for Greek and Turkish cuisine ever since.

Over a decade later, the Mandolin team opened Mr. Mandolin at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in June 2020, with its fast-casual Greek and Turkish menu inspired by street food found in Greece and Turkey. The restaurant opened as a takeout and delivery-only spot, given the time period, with a menu of kebabs, gyros, tabouleh, and baklava. It soon added a dine-in option.

Since 2020, it has been a neighborhood hangout for high-quality Mediterranean eats both day and night. However, the Mandolin team admits the majority of its business had come through takeout and delivery.

Although Mr. Mandolin will leave the historic Vagabond space, the move to Mandolin Aegean Bistro will allow the Mandolin team to expand its catering operations in Miami.

Beginning Wednesday, September 18, all takeout orders can be picked up inside of Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and all orders for delivery can be placed online or via a third-party app.

Mr. Mandolin Takeout and Delivery Window at Mandolin Aegean Bistro. 4312 NE Second Ave., Miami; mrmandolin.com. Takeout at Mandolin Begins Wednesday, September 18.
