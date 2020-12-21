Miami Christmas Eve and Christmas 2020 Restaurant Guide

Christmas is almost here, and if you are looking for a well-deserved break from all the extra cooking you've had to do this year, now is the time to make your dinner reservation at a local restaurant.

From prix-fixe options to tasting menus and traditional feasts, the restaurants listed below have you covered on Christmas Eve — and a few options for Christmas Day, to boot. Prices listed do not include tax or gratuity.

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

Chef Michael Mina’s steak house at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa will offer a three-course prix fixe on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests will have a choice of appetizer, entrée accompanied by a trio of farm-fresh side dishes, and dessert. Menu offerings include a shellfish tower; prime cuts of meat such rib eye, veal chop, and rack of lamb; and a sweet ending of mille feuille with roasted pineapple, toasted coconut cream, and passionfruit gel. Cost is $110 per person. Dinner served from 5 until 10 p.m.

Café La Trova 971 SW Eighth St., Miami

Café La Trova will offer a special three-course nochebuena dinner of Latin and Cuban dishes. On the menu: starters of hamachi crudo and seared scallops, along with entrées of rosemary-cured prime rib, lechón asado, and whole boneless snapper. A limited à la carte menu will also be available. Bartender Julio Cabrera will offer special holiday cocktails, including Cuban eggnog. Cost is $65 per person. Dinner served on December 24 from 6 p.m. until close.

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

Head to the Deck at Island Gardens to experience a waterfront feast of the seven fishes. The prix-fixe menu will feature five courses, including chilled marinated calamari and shrimp; an entrée of fusilli served with red wine-braised octopus ragout or spaghetti all’aragosta; and a dish of roasted whole branzino accompanied by roasted fennel and Taggiasca olives. Three wine pairings will be available. Cost is $130 per person. Dinner will be served on December 24 from 6 p.m until close. Reservations are required.

Fiola 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables

Fabio Trabocchi's feast of the seven fishes menu opens with a course of seared rare wahoo or big-eye tuna, followed by a dish of seared rare scallop or Alaskan king crab. Continue with a pasta option of lemon tagliotini or Amalfi seafood risotto, and finish with a dish of butter-poached turbot fillet or porcini-crusted halibut. For dessert, Fiola will serve Italian Christmas panettone or a Fiola gingerbread man. Cost is $155 per person, with a wine pairing option available for $95 per person. Dinner served on December 24 from 6 p.m.until close. Make reservations at fiolamiami.com.

Fuego y Mar at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a dinner of holiday staples such as butternut squash soup, ceviche mixto, turkey, pan-roasted salmon, and apple crostata. Cost is $105 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under. Dinner is served on December 24 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Icebox Cafe 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

219 NE Third St., Hallandale Beach

Enjoy the festivities with your loved ones at Icebox Cafe with a special three-course holiday menu. The lineup includes starters of watercress salad and mushroom caps filled with lump crab meat, Parmesan, and Gruyère, followed by a main course of golden roasted Cornish hens stuffed with cornbread, dried fruits, and chestnuts, accompanied by creamed spinach with a dash of nutmeg and roasted baby winter root vegetables. For dessert: a pear almond tartlet with whipped cream. Cost is $48 per person. Dinner is served on December 24 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Jaya at the Setai 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Jaya offers a special Jazz brunch on Christmas Day. The feast will include a full raw bar and Indian and Thai specialties, along with a selection of grilled meats, dim sum, breakfast favorites, charcuterie, and a dessert table of homemade selections. The restaurant will also be open for dinner, offering its à la carte menu. Cost is $155 per adult and $63 per child. Brunch served on December 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon 151 NE 41st St.. Miami

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon offers two dinner seatings on Christmas Eve. The first, with reservations accepted between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. gives guests the option of ordering from a special à la carte menu or from an eight-course menu de Noël ($145). The second seating, between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., will offer an elevated version of the tasting menu and will be priced at $195 per person. Highlights include Alaskan king crab, crustacean jelly, and celeriac cream; a dish of roasted baby artichoke with chickpea and turmeric cappuccino; and a main course of langoustine ravioli with black truffle shavings, foie gras emulsion, and green cabbage. End your feast with blond dulcey, made with chocolate moelleux and pomegranate coulis. Dinner is served on December 24.

Novecento Various locations

On Christmas Eve, Novecento will serve a special three-course holiday menu. Appetizer options are salmon ceviche made with fresh salmon mango leche de tigre, avocado and micro cilantro, and burrata, served with arugula, tomato, and balsamic glaze. For an entrée, choose veal milanese, chicken tortellini, or poached corvina. The meal ends with handmade caramelized dulce de leche crèpes with vanilla ice cream. Cost is $55. Available at all Novecento locations on December 24 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Toscana Divino 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-371-2767

toscanadivino.com

This Brickell restaurant offers an Italian tasting menu on Christmas Day. Guests will enjoy pumpkin soup with truffle whipped cream, followed by risotto alla milanese accompanied by rice, Iranian saffron and braised beef. Continue with offerings of lamb chops with braised cabbage candies and a red-wine reduction, or king salmon served with endive and sunchokes. And for dessert: a pear poached in Vin Santo del Chianti, topped with vanilla ice cream. Cost is $70. Christmas dinner will be served on Christmas Day from noon to 11 p.m.