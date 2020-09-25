Miami Spice Extended Through October

Miami Spice, the annual culinary promotion that offers three-course prix-fixe meals, has been extended through the end of October, 2020.

This year, the annual program, led by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), started two months early, on June 1, as part of a larger initiative called Miami Shines that would help local establishments recoup some business after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered restaurant dining rooms in March.

The program, which offers three-course lunch/brunch ($25) and/or dinner ($39), usually attracts hundreds of Miami restaurants. Despite waiving fees and allowing restaurants that are not members of the GMCVB to join this year, the number of participating restaurants was significantly lower.

Still, the program is considered a great value for patrons, who generally enjoy meals at a 30 to 40 percent discount from regular prices while offering a diverse selection of dishes.

The program also encourages restaurateurs to offer options to diners still not comfortable with dining in restaurants. New for 2020 is a Spice To-Go program, with many eateries offering a to-go option. In addition, many restaurants have extended outdoor dining areas.

Vijayudu Veena, executive chef at Jaya at the Setai in Miami Beach says that the additional month of Miami Spice allows him to expand the menu offerings. "I’m also planning on changing a few dishes and giving diners some new options. We’re lucky to have beautiful, socially distanced indoor and outdoor spaces, and happy to continue to offer this incredible value to diners during this challenging time.”

In addition to Miami Spice, the GMCVB has extended its Miami Spa Months program through the end of October. The program offers up to 50 percent off treatments, giving access to things like lymphatic therapy, prenatal and couples’ massages, and med spa treatments such as acupuncture detoxes. A full list of participating spas can be found at MiamiShines.com/MiamiSpa.

There are also a good number of museum and attraction deals to be had through the Miami Shines program, including some that include outdoor adventures. like boating tours and kayak and bike rentals at discounts. A list of discounted attractions can be found at MiamiShines.com/AttractionsMuseums.

So far, over 70 Miami area restaurants have extended their Miami Spice offerings through October, with more signing on. The Miami Spice website will be updated October 1 with a complete list, but here are the restaurants that have confirmed their participation, so far.