Miami Spice Extended Through October

Miami Spice, the annual culinary promotion that offers three-course prix-fixe meals, has been extended through the end of October, 2020.
This year, the annual program, led by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), started two months early, on June 1, as part of a larger initiative called Miami Shines that would help local establishments recoup some business after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered restaurant dining rooms in March.
The program, which offers three-course lunch/brunch ($25) and/or dinner ($39), usually attracts hundreds of Miami restaurants. Despite waiving fees and allowing restaurants that are not members of the GMCVB to join this year, the number of participating restaurants was significantly lower.
Still, the program is considered a great value for patrons, who generally enjoy meals at a 30 to 40 percent discount from regular prices while offering a diverse selection of dishes.
The program also encourages restaurateurs to offer options to diners still not comfortable with dining in restaurants. New for 2020 is a Spice To-Go program, with many eateries offering a to-go option. In addition, many restaurants have extended outdoor dining areas.
Vijayudu Veena, executive chef at Jaya at the Setai in Miami Beach says that the additional month of Miami Spice allows him to expand the menu offerings. "I’m also planning on changing a few dishes and giving diners some new options. We’re lucky to have beautiful, socially distanced indoor and outdoor spaces, and happy to continue to offer this incredible value to diners during this challenging time.”
In addition to Miami Spice, the GMCVB has extended its Miami Spa Months program through the end of October. The program offers up to 50 percent off treatments, giving access to things like lymphatic therapy, prenatal and couples’ massages, and med spa treatments such as acupuncture detoxes. A full list of participating spas can be found at MiamiShines.com/MiamiSpa.
There are also a good number of museum and attraction deals to be had through the Miami Shines program, including some that include outdoor adventures. like boating tours and kayak and bike rentals at discounts. A list of discounted attractions can be found at MiamiShines.com/AttractionsMuseums.
So far, over 70 Miami area restaurants have extended their Miami Spice offerings through October, with more signing on. The Miami Spice website will be updated October 1 with a complete list, but here are the restaurants that have confirmed their participation, so far.
- 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
- 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
- Amare Ristorante
- American Social
- Amore Restaurant & Bar
- Arigatai
- Azabu Miami Beach
- Backdoor Monkey
- Barbarella
- Barsecco
- Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
- Bill Hansen Catering
- Blue Collar
- Blue Matisse
- Brasserie Brickell Key
- Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables
- Bulla Gastrobar Doral
- Bulla Gastrobar The Falls
- Café Catula Restaurant & Art Gallery
- Café Prima Pasta
- Caña
- Casa D'Angelo
- Casablanca On the Bay
- Casablanca Seafood Bar and Grill
- Chotto-Matte
- Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables
- Dōma restaurant (lunch only)
- Donna Mare
- Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
- Fiola Miami
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- Mercato Della Pescheria
- Gusto RistoBar
- Hard Rock Cafe Miami
- Havana 1957
- Jaya, at the Setai
- Kao Sushi & Grill
- Il Mulino NY - Sunny Isles Beach
- La Cerveceria de Barrio
- La Placita
- Le Zoo
- LPM Restaurant & Bar
- Marfil Bistro
- Matador Room
- New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
- Ni.Do. Caffe e Ristorante
- Nikki Beach Miami
- The Ocean Grill
- Old Lisbon Sunset Drive
- Osteria Del Teatro
- Palat
- Phuc Yea
- Pisco y Nazca Doral
- Pisco y Nazca Kendall
- Planta
- Primo's
- Pubbelly Sushi Aventura (lunch only)
- Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre (lunch only)
- Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland (lunch only)
- Pubbelly Sushi Miami Beach (lunch only)
- Rakija Lounge
- Reunion Ktchn Bar
- Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
- Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
- Shula's Steak Two
- Social Club
- STK Miami Beach
- Tanuki
- The Redlander at Schnebly Redlands Winery
- Two Chefs Restaurant
- Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
- Vista
- Whitney's Restaurant
- Zucca Restaurant
