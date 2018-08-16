Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Waterfront Restaurants

More than 200 restaurants are participating in Miami Spice, but only a handful of eateries include enchanting waterfront views and romantic ambiance. Here are the locations boasting the most attractive Spice menus to enjoy by the water.

The promotion offers prix-fixe lunch or brunch ($23) and dinner ($39) through September 30. Tax and tip are not included.

Amara at Paraiso blends Latin American flavors and local ingredients. Courtesy photo