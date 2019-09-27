Miami Spice 2019: Five Restaurants to Try Before Time Runs Out

Ah, September. It's the start of a new season and school year, and the end of Miami Spice.

But you still have time to get your fill of the two-month-long dining deal that offers three-course dinners for $39 and three-course lunches for $23 (gratuities and taxes extra).

Though there are more than 200 restaurants participating, it's best to curate the list if you've only got a few days left. Here are some good choices for the last days of Spice.

Long before MiMo became a hub for interesting, well-priced dining options, chef Danny Serfer's version of the classic diner lured people to the area. People still flock to the tiny eatery for Serfer's comfort food, burgers, and veggie board. For Miami Spice, Serfer must have decided not to rack his brain for the perfect menu. Instead, he's letting you decide what's the perfect three-course meal. That means at dinnertime, you can pick any appetizer on the menu for your first course and any entree for the main. That includes Serfer's daily pram, rib, and braised meat and the famous veggie plate. For dessert, there's a butterscotch Heath Bear bread pudding with cayenne whipped cream or key lime pie. Did we forget to mention all Miami Spice dinner deals come with a glass of wine or beer? At lunch, choose among conch fritters, fried smoked gouda, or a Caesar salad for starters, then pick any sandwich on the menu as a main. Finish with either the bread pudding or key lime pie. At lunchtime, enjoy any nonalcoholic beverage on the house. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday to Friday and dinner daily.

In the Gables, Fiola offers a flavor-packed Spice menu of dishes inspired by several regions in Italy. Begin your three-course journey with one of four appetizer options, including short-rib tortellini in brodo with baby kale, and sea bass ceviche ($5 surcharge). From the dinner menu, order a main course of fisherman's-style branzino with artichokes and red peppers; rigatoni with ragu bolognese and wild mushrooms; potato gnocchi with heirloom tomatoes and basil; or wood-fired wagyu short rib with baby potatoes. Pair your meal with a bespoke Facundo Bacardi experience or simply enjoy a Bacardi cocktail at the bar before your meal. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Tuesday through Friday and dinner Sunday through Thursday.

Chef Danny Serfer's ode to seafood consistently offers one of the most generous Miami Spice menus. Case in point: Appetizers offered on the promotional dinner menu include a half-dozen oysters on the half-shell or oysters "Bezos" (richer than a Rockefeller) with mushroom duxelles, foie gras, and marsala. Follow the oysters with fried corvina with potato crawfish hash, and finish with a pot de crème or carrot cake. A weekday lunch special begins with crispy boudin blanc balls, a chopped salad, or Boston lettuce salad, followed by your choice of any sandwich on the menu. Options include fried clam, shrimp, or conch po'boys; the Blue Collar burger; crispy chicken; or a lobster roll ($7 surcharge). Finish with Serfer's now-famous Heath Bar butterscotch bread pudding. For weekend brunch, opt for shrimp cocktail, followed by lobster Benedict. Finish with the bread pudding. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday, brunch Saturday and Sunday, and dinner nightly.

Popular with celebrities, foodies, and dapper guests of all dietary persuasions, Planta boasts a lengthy menu of plant-based eats, from sushi to pizza to elaborate sweets. For Miami Spice, the restaurant is offering a plethora of options, including a kelp caesar salad with kelp noodles, cashew caesar dressing, Brussels sprouts, romaine lettuce, almond Parmesan, pickled onion, capers, and garlic ciabatta croutons; banana pancakes with Vermont maple syrup and pecans; and its Frenchie pizza, topped with mushrooms, squash, cashew mozzarella, almond Parmesan, and truffle vinaigrette. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday, dinner Sunday through Friday, and weekend brunch.

Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth bring Southern hospitality to South Miami at their New York City concept, Root & Bone. If you're looking for pure comfort, the Miami Spice menu reads like a hug from someone's North Carolina grandma. Start with a complimentary amuse-bouche of cornbread bites with whipped Tabasco honey butter. Appetizers include warm pimento cheese dip, a watermelon and farmer cheese salad, and drunken deviled eggs. The star attraction is the sweet tea-brined fried chicken, but there's also a soothing shrimp and grits. All entrées are served with a side of mac 'n' cheese with a biscuit herb crust. Dessert choices are coconut key lime pie and that specialty of the South, red velvet cake. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.