Miami Spice 2019: The Ten Best Lunch Deals

For 9-to-5-ers, lunch is the most important meal of the day. And with the return of Miami Spice, the midday repast just got tastier.
The beloved restaurant promotion is back with elevated three-course menus at South Florida's top culinary destinations. Lunchers can indulge in sumptuous appetizers, entrées, and dessert for $23 per person at participating restaurants till September 30.
So when noon strikes, ditch the brown bag, grab your co-workers, and snag a Miami Spice lunch deal. From Doral to Miami Beach, these options are guaranteed to sate your workday munchies.
Amare Ristorante
1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-731-6999
amareristorante.com
Amare makes its Miami Spice debut with an elaborate menu of Italian fare crafted by the Michelin-starred chef Cosimo Cassano. The meal begins with options such as baked eggplant zucchini assembled with fresh mozzarella, tomato cream, and basil leaf pesto, or gamberi faioli — large shrimp and cannelloni beans served with toasted bread. The meal continues with entrées such as linguine with littleneck clams and carpaccio Amare, composed of thinly sliced filet mignon garnished with artichoke, asparagus, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano. Sweets include vanilla cream puffs with warm chocolate and a silky panna cotta with blueberries, whipped cream, and vodka. Miami Spice is offered for lunch daily.
Ariete
3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-640-5862
arietemiami.com
Chef Michael Beltran's Coconut Grove restaurant is serving house favorites such as the Chug burger and classic frita as lunchtime mains. But for starters, enjoy a bevy of Brussels sprouts with crisp garlic, or tuna consera on a crostini with a drizzle of harissa aioli. For dessert, try Ariete's candy-cap mushroom flan or a tahini shortbread cookie with Valrhona caramel and sesame seeds. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Thursday and Friday.
Bulla Gastrobar Doral
5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-260-6543
bullagastrobar.com
The Spain-inspired eatery in the heart of Doral is offering classics such as croquettes brimming with Serrano ham and a bowl of hearty Galician-style lentil soup with chorizo. Main courses include the signature huevos Bulla — house-made potato crisps topped with fried eggs, truffle oil, and potato foam — and a bistro steak with piquillo pepper confit, mustard aioli, Mahon cheese, and patatas braves. Finish with churros served with dulce de leche and chocolate. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.
Diez y Seis
1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3226
diezyseisrestaurant.com
Dies y Seis dishes up haute Mexican cuisine inside the Shore Club. First-course lunch offerings include smoked elote guacamole with sweet corn and Serrano peppers, tuna tostadas dressed with chipotle aioli, and a quesadilla stuffed with smoked chorizo. Select from an assortment entrées, such as tacos bursting with steak, chorizo, and guajillo sauce, and the el Luchador burger, with a Wagyu beef patty and caramelized onions. Finish with flan topped with whipped cream and vanilla caramel. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.
La Placita
6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-400-8173
foodcommagroup.com
Chef Jose Medin's hot spot features a massive Puerto Rican flag mural on its exterior. For the restaurant's first year participating in Miami Spice, Mendin has included some best-sellers, including chicharrón de pascao — crisp fish chunks served with mojo sauce, in addition to a pincho of grilled marlin fish. Opt for a plate of churrasco served with onion marmalade, or pastel de asado — a beloved Puerto Rican dish layered with sweet plantain and short rib and drizzled with béchamel sauce. Finish with flan de queso or arroz con dulce. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Tuesday through Saturday.
Meat Market
915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-532-0088
meatmarket.net
The swanky steakhouse on Lincoln Road is sparing no expense for Spice. The extensive lunch menu begins with seven options, including favorites such as a slow-braised empanada duo and salmon fritters paired with a pickled frisée salad. For the second course, opt for the petite prime rib-eye with potato purée. Other options include a wholesome pasta Bolognese dusted with aged Parmesan. Meal upgrades are also available for a small fee. For dessert, try a slice of Fireman Derek's red velvet cake, served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and a salted caramel drizzle. Miami Spice is offered for lunch daily.
Novikov Miami
300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-489-1000
novikovmiami.com
If Asian food is what you crave, opt for Novikov's Miami Spice lunch. Start with dim sum options such as sweet saffron and corn dumplings or chicken and morel siu mai. Main courses include a robust plate of pork ribs dressed in ginger and sesame, or vegetarian Singapore noodles. Sate your sweet tooth with a choice of key lime tapioca pudding or umeshu liqueur-infused Black Forest cake. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Sunday through Friday.
Swan
90 NE 39th St., Miami
305-704-0994
swanbevy.com
David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' Design District beauty offers brunch-inspired items such as a bourbon cinnamon roll and baked eggs, plus octopus ceviche and fennel-sausage pizza topped with ricotta and piquillo peppers for a $5 up-charge. Entrées include French toast studded with pecans and candied orange; chicken paillard with balsamic vinaigrette, or the Groot dip — a roast beef sandwich with caramelized onions and Gruyère cheese, served with fries. Dessert options include the tres chocolate — a trio of chocolates presented as a cocoa cake bathed in dark chocolate ganache and a white chocolate Chantilly cream. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.
Traymore by Michael Schwartz
2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3555
comohotels.com
Start with an order of crispy duck wings plated with a pepper-soy glaze, or choose a seafood egg roll with spicy mustard. Entrées include steamed mussels swimming in a coconut-ginger sauce alongside black rice and spicy chicken egg noodles with snap peas, fresh herbs, and a soft-boiled egg. Dessert options include a classic banana nut bread with rum sauce and vanilla ice cream, and chocolate pudding with dehydrated mango and yuzu merengue. Miami Spice is offered for lunch daily.
Vista
5020 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-405-7547
vistamiamirestaurant.com
The verdant bistro located in the heart of Buena Vista boasts a harmonious atmosphere and sumptuous fare. Start with crispy corn fritters with pepper jam and fresh basil or avocado toast before ordering the Wagyu panino — tender beef topped with raclette cheese and heirloom tomatoes. Other offerings are a vibrant beet ravioli with butternut squash, Brie, and hazelnut butter sauce. Finish the meal with panna cotta crowned with fresh berries. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Thursday.
