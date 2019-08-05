Miami Spice 2019: The Ten Best Lunch Deals

For 9-to-5-ers, lunch is the most important meal of the day. And with the return of Miami Spice, the midday repast just got tastier.

The beloved restaurant promotion is back with elevated three-course menus at South Florida's top culinary destinations. Lunchers can indulge in sumptuous appetizers, entrées, and dessert for $23 per person at participating restaurants till September 30.

So when noon strikes, ditch the brown bag, grab your co-workers, and snag a Miami Spice lunch deal. From Doral to Miami Beach, these options are guaranteed to sate your workday munchies.

EXPAND Amare Ristorante

Amare Ristorante

1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-731-6999

amareristorante.com 1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-731-6999



Amare makes its Miami Spice debut with an elaborate menu of Italian fare crafted by the Michelin-starred chef Cosimo Cassano. The meal begins with options such as baked eggplant zucchini assembled with fresh mozzarella, tomato cream, and basil leaf pesto, or gamberi faioli — large shrimp and cannelloni beans served with toasted bread. The meal continues with entrées such as linguine with littleneck clams and carpaccio Amare, composed of thinly sliced filet mignon garnished with artichoke, asparagus, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano. Sweets include vanilla cream puffs with warm chocolate and a silky panna cotta with blueberries, whipped cream, and vodka. Miami Spice is offered for lunch daily.

Courtesy of Ariete

Ariete

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-640-5862

arietemiami.com 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-640-5862



Chef Michael Beltran's Coconut Grove restaurant is serving house favorites such as the Chug burger and classic frita as lunchtime mains. But for starters, enjoy a bevy of Brussels sprouts with crisp garlic, or tuna consera on a crostini with a drizzle of harissa aioli. For dessert, try Ariete's candy-cap mushroom flan or a tahini shortbread cookie with Valrhona caramel and sesame seeds. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Thursday and Friday.

Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar Doral

5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral

305-260-6543

bullagastrobar.com 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral305-260-6543

The Spain-inspired eatery in the heart of Doral is offering classics such as croquettes brimming with Serrano ham and a bowl of hearty Galician-style lentil soup with chorizo. Main courses include the signature huevos Bulla — house-made potato crisps topped with fried eggs, truffle oil, and potato foam — and a bistro steak with piquillo pepper confit, mustard aioli, Mahon cheese, and patatas braves. Finish with churros served with dulce de leche and chocolate. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Shore Club

Diez y Seis

1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3226

diezyseisrestaurant.com 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-695-3226



Dies y Seis dishes up haute Mexican cuisine inside the Shore Club. First-course lunch offerings include smoked elote guacamole with sweet corn and Serrano peppers, tuna tostadas dressed with chipotle aioli, and a quesadilla stuffed with smoked chorizo. Select from an assortment entrées, such as tacos bursting with steak, chorizo, and guajillo sauce, and the el Luchador burger, with a Wagyu beef patty and caramelized onions. Finish with flan topped with whipped cream and vanilla caramel. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.

EXPAND La Placita

La Placita

6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-400-8173

foodcommagroup.com 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-400-8173



Chef Jose Medin's hot spot features a massive Puerto Rican flag mural on its exterior. For the restaurant's first year participating in Miami Spice, Mendin has included some best-sellers, including chicharrón de pascao — crisp fish chunks served with mojo sauce, in addition to a pincho of grilled marlin fish. Opt for a plate of churrasco served with onion marmalade, or pastel de asado — a beloved Puerto Rican dish layered with sweet plantain and short rib and drizzled with béchamel sauce. Finish with flan de queso or arroz con dulce. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Tuesday through Saturday.

Meat Market

Meat Market

915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-532-0088

meatmarket.net 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach305-532-0088



The swanky steakhouse on Lincoln Road is sparing no expense for Spice. The extensive lunch menu begins with seven options, including favorites such as a slow-braised empanada duo and salmon fritters paired with a pickled frisée salad. For the second course, opt for the petite prime rib-eye with potato purée. Other options include a wholesome pasta Bolognese dusted with aged Parmesan. Meal upgrades are also available for a small fee. For dessert, try a slice of Fireman Derek's red velvet cake, served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and a salted caramel drizzle. Miami Spice is offered for lunch daily.

Photo by Libby Volgyes

Novikov Miami

300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-489-1000

novikovmiami.com 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-489-1000

If Asian food is what you crave, opt for Novikov's Miami Spice lunch. Start with dim sum options such as sweet saffron and corn dumplings or chicken and morel siu mai. Main courses include a robust plate of pork ribs dressed in ginger and sesame, or vegetarian Singapore noodles. Sate your sweet tooth with a choice of key lime tapioca pudding or umeshu liqueur-infused Black Forest cake. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Sunday through Friday.

EXPAND Courtesy of Swan

Swan

90 NE 39th St., Miami

305-704-0994

swanbevy.com 90 NE 39th St., Miami305-704-0994



David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' Design District beauty offers brunch-inspired items such as a bourbon cinnamon roll and baked eggs, plus octopus ceviche and fennel-sausage pizza topped with ricotta and piquillo peppers for a $5 up-charge. Entrées include French toast studded with pecans and candied orange; chicken paillard with balsamic vinaigrette, or the Groot dip — a roast beef sandwich with caramelized onions and Gruyère cheese, served with fries. Dessert options include the tres chocolate — a trio of chocolates presented as a cocoa cake bathed in dark chocolate ganache and a white chocolate Chantilly cream. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday.

Courtesy of Traymore

Traymore by Michael Schwartz

2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3555

comohotels.com 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-695-3555

Start with an order of crispy duck wings plated with a pepper-soy glaze, or choose a seafood egg roll with spicy mustard. Entrées include steamed mussels swimming in a coconut-ginger sauce alongside black rice and spicy chicken egg noodles with snap peas, fresh herbs, and a soft-boiled egg. Dessert options include a classic banana nut bread with rum sauce and vanilla ice cream, and chocolate pudding with dehydrated mango and yuzu merengue. Miami Spice is offered for lunch daily.

Vista

Vista

5020 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-405-7547

vistamiamirestaurant.com 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami305-405-7547

The verdant bistro located in the heart of Buena Vista boasts a harmonious atmosphere and sumptuous fare. Start with crispy corn fritters with pepper jam and fresh basil or avocado toast before ordering the Wagyu panino — tender beef topped with raclette cheese and heirloom tomatoes. Other offerings are a vibrant beet ravioli with butternut squash, Brie, and hazelnut butter sauce. Finish the meal with panna cotta crowned with fresh berries. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Thursday.