 Miami RedFarm Chinese Restaurant in Coconut Grove Makes Best Duck | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

This Coconut Grove Restaurant Might Make the Best Peking Duck in Miami

Miami's Chinese food scene got an instant upgrade with RedFarm, which offers its renowned Peking duck in Coconut Grove.
May 14, 2024
The whole duck, carved to order, is presented on a platter alongside an array of accompaniments — a bamboo basket brimming with hand-rolled pancakes and three distinct sauces: traditional hoisin (plum), cranberry, and peanut-tahini.
The whole duck, carved to order, is presented on a platter alongside an array of accompaniments — a bamboo basket brimming with hand-rolled pancakes and three distinct sauces: traditional hoisin (plum), cranberry, and peanut-tahini. RedFarm photo
Share this:
Miami has no shortage of Asian restaurants offering Peking duck — one can find the iconic Chinese dish in different types of iterations and budgets, suitable for various occasions and with creative twists. But one new player that recently made its way from New York has been capturing locals' attention, boasting an international reputation and credentials to match — and that is the recently opened Asian fusion restaurant RedFarm in Coconut Grove.

Zach Chodorow, operating partner and cofounder of RedFarm, sheds light on the genesis of their renowned Peking duck offering. "Started at our sister restaurant, Decoy, over in the West Village in 2014, the Peking duck got so popular it ended up on the RedFarm menu, too," Chodorow recalls. "We didn't set out to be all about duck, but hey, sometimes the best things just fall into place. Now it's a hit with folks everywhere."

In fact, the dish was named by China's Central TV as the best Peking duck in the world outside of China. This recognition led to a significant increase in mainland Chinese customers, prompting management to hire servers fluent in Mandarin in their New York locations to better accommodate them.
click to enlarge a platter of duck meat on a wooden table served in a white plate
The abundance of meats — crisp skin, meat, wings, and legs — ensures ample servings of pancakes. Thanks to Ng’s special fat-rendering technique, the skin is crackly, melting, and parchment-thin, with very little fat underneath, while the meat remains juicy and succulent.
RedFarm photo
According to Chodorow, the secret to a great Peking duck starts with the quality of the animal. RedFarm sources their birds from a family farm in Pennsylvania that has been breeding ducks for multiple generations. "The type of duck that they procure has the perfect fat-to-meat ratio — not overly fatty, which is crucial for rendering the fat and achieving crisp skin. The meat is tender, mild (not gamey), and juicy," he explains.

At the restaurant, RedFarm's corporate chef, Joe Ng, puts his spin on the dish by employing traditional Hong Kong preparation techniques instead of the classic methods from Beijing. Using pumped air, the duck skin is first separated from the fat. The duck is then seasoned and roasted in a vertical, round, gas-fired oven, with ducks arranged around a flame in the middle in a circle until the skin is crisp and golden.

At the table, the duck service begins with a shot of aromatic duck broth, cleansing the palate and priming it for the main event. The whole duck, carved to order, is presented on a platter alongside an array of accompaniments — a bamboo basket brimming with hand-rolled pancakes, garnishes, and three distinct sauces: traditional hoisin (plum), cranberry (a nod to American traditions), and peanut-tahini. Despite the creative options, the traditional plum sauce remains the preferred choice for many diners.

The abundance of meats — crisp skin, meat, wings, and legs — ensures ample servings of pancakes. Thanks to Ng's special fat-rendering technique, the skin is crackly, melting, and parchment-thin, with very little fat underneath, while the meat remains juicy and succulent.
click to enlarge The exterior of a restaurant with a sign that reads, "RedFarm."
Upon entering Redfarm, guests are greeted by a striking display — a black mirrored wall adorned with duck decoys and neon lights — an homage to the restaurant's pièce de résistance.
RedFarm photo
At $115, the price tag may raise eyebrows, but Chodorow is quick to dispel any doubts. 'It's an abundant dish that's meant to be shared between 3-4 people. It's a social experience, meant to be shared among friends and family,' he remarks.

Here's another reason to visit sooner rather than later: RedFarm's corporate chef, Joe Ng, is currently based in Miami, while the original Decoy and RedFarm in the West Village reopen after a fire. With Chef Ng personally overseeing the duck preparation, it's a unique opportunity to savor the acclaimed dish straight from the maestro himself.

Looking ahead, the team at RedFarm has ambitious plans, including the introduction of Peking-style turkeys for Thanksgiving — an offering that has garnered acclaim at their Manhattan locations.

As the debate over Miami's best Peking duck rages on, one fact remains clear: RedFarm sets the standard for this iconic dish.

RedFarm. 3131 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; 305-330-9700; redfarmnyc.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed April 2024

Openings & Closings

Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed April 2024

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
12 Best Seafood Restaurants in Miami

Seafood

12 Best Seafood Restaurants in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Here Is the Real Story Behind the Viral Miami Grand Prix Menu Prices

Opinion & Commentary

Here Is the Real Story Behind the Viral Miami Grand Prix Menu Prices

By Adriana Santos and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Beloved Wynwood Bar Wood Tavern Has Closed Down for Good

Openings & Closings

Beloved Wynwood Bar Wood Tavern Has Closed Down for Good

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation