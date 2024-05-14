This Coconut Grove Restaurant Might Make the Best Peking Duck in Miami

Miami has no shortage of Asian restaurants offering Peking duck — one can find the iconic Chinese dish in different types of iterations and budgets, suitable for various occasions and with creative twists. But one new player that recently made its way from New York has been capturing locals' attention, boasting an international reputation and credentials to match — and that is the recently opened Asian fusion restaurant RedFarm in Coconut Grove.
Zach Chodorow, operating partner and cofounder of RedFarm, sheds light on the genesis of their renowned Peking duck offering. "Started at our sister restaurant, Decoy, over in the West Village in 2014, the Peking duck got so popular it ended up on the RedFarm menu, too," Chodorow recalls. "We didn't set out to be all about duck, but hey, sometimes the best things just fall into place. Now it's a hit with folks everywhere."
In fact, the dish was named by China's Central TV as the best Peking duck in the world outside of China. This recognition led to a significant increase in mainland Chinese customers, prompting management to hire servers fluent in Mandarin in their New York locations to better accommodate them.
At the restaurant, RedFarm's corporate chef, Joe Ng, puts his spin on the dish by employing traditional Hong Kong preparation techniques instead of the classic methods from Beijing. Using pumped air, the duck skin is first separated from the fat. The duck is then seasoned and roasted in a vertical, round, gas-fired oven, with ducks arranged around a flame in the middle in a circle until the skin is crisp and golden.
At the table, the duck service begins with a shot of aromatic duck broth, cleansing the palate and priming it for the main event. The whole duck, carved to order, is presented on a platter alongside an array of accompaniments — a bamboo basket brimming with hand-rolled pancakes, garnishes, and three distinct sauces: traditional hoisin (plum), cranberry (a nod to American traditions), and peanut-tahini. Despite the creative options, the traditional plum sauce remains the preferred choice for many diners.
The abundance of meats — crisp skin, meat, wings, and legs — ensures ample servings of pancakes. Thanks to Ng's special fat-rendering technique, the skin is crackly, melting, and parchment-thin, with very little fat underneath, while the meat remains juicy and succulent.
Here's another reason to visit sooner rather than later: RedFarm's corporate chef, Joe Ng, is currently based in Miami, while the original Decoy and RedFarm in the West Village reopen after a fire. With Chef Ng personally overseeing the duck preparation, it's a unique opportunity to savor the acclaimed dish straight from the maestro himself.
Looking ahead, the team at RedFarm has ambitious plans, including the introduction of Peking-style turkeys for Thanksgiving — an offering that has garnered acclaim at their Manhattan locations.
As the debate over Miami's best Peking duck rages on, one fact remains clear: RedFarm sets the standard for this iconic dish.
RedFarm. 3131 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; 305-330-9700; redfarmnyc.com.