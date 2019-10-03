Here's What You'll Be Eating at Iron Fork Tonight

New Times' Iron Fork is set to take over the Hyatt Regency Miami tonight, October 3, for an evening of food from favorite local restaurants as well as the signature culinary showdown.

Phuc Yea's Cesar Zapata will face the Brick: American Kitchen & Bar's Aaron Arditti onstage in Miami's ultimate cooking challenge. Each chef has paired with a culinary influencer who will serve as a sous-chef. Chat Chow's Gio Gutierrez will represent Team Zapata, while May I Take a Bite's May Alvarez will represent Team Arditti.

The competition, hosted by celebrity chef Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco), will see the chefs cooking dishes for judges Todd Erickson (the Todd's Catering and Events), Danny Serfer (Blue Collar), Brian Nasajon (Beaker & Gray), and Laine Doss (Miami New Times). The victorious chef will win the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence and bragging rights.

Iron Fork will also present a people's choice award. Attendees can vote for their favorite bites of the evening, and the winning restaurant will receive a special honor. To help you plan your eating strategy, here's a list of participating eateries and what they'll serve (dishes are subject to change):

General Admission



107 Steak & Bar- picanha steak with guasacaca and shrimp a la diabola

109 Burger Joint - TBA

Bar Nancy/ Monsieur Poutine - crab bites, pulled pork poutine, beignets, and Buffalo chicken sliders

Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream - Nitro ice cream

Bombay Darbar - TBA

Dr. Limon -TBA

Ella's Oyster Bar/ Kome Aji Sushi - house-smoked fish dip with Cuban crackers and salmon poke

Ember Miami - TBA

Estiatorio Milos - TBA

Gelato Go - gelato

HBK Burger - TBA

Japan Inn - TBA

La Mesa - watermelon ceviche and pan con lechón

Los Ranchos Steakhouse - tenderloin beef fajitas with gallo pinto

Matador Room - TBA

Miami N' Ice - TBA

Mimmo's Mozzarella -TBA

Nabati - TBA

New York Chinese Buffet -TBA

Olivia - TBA

Pez - mini tostada clasica de pescado

Pink Pie - mini pies

Planet 57- mofongo with carne frita

Rakija Lounge - TBA

Rodilla - TBA

San Bernardo Ice Cream - ice cream

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia - TBA

Sette Osteria - orecchiette Pugliese

SilversSpot Cinema - vaca frita tostones and Mexican peanut pie

Souviou Wine Bar - TBA

Top Golf Miami Gardens - TBA

Vacillate Wine Bar - meatballs in tomato fig sauce

Vicky Bakery - TBA

VIP



Barton G. the Restaurant Miami Beach - maple and waffle panna cotta, chicken cracklings with honey Buffalo sauce and ale beer foam

Shimuja - TBA

Shokudo - TBA

Three Wynwood - TBA

Drunken Dragon - tuna tataki pizza

Tickets cost $40 for general admission in advance and $50 at the door if they're not sold out. VIP tickets cost $70 in advance and $80 at the door if they're not sold out. General admission includes entry to the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited samples from participating restaurants; access to cash bars in the GA area offering wine, beer, and spirits by Estrella Damm beer, Ziami Rum, Blue Martini, Tito's vodka, Riboli Wine Estates, Barcelo Rum, and Strega Mule; entertainment; and the Iron Fork culinary competition. At the door, tickets for this 21-and-over event will cost $50 for general admission and $80 for VIP if they're still available. Purchase tickets at newtimesironfork.com.

VIP ticketholders have access to all of the GA food and fun, entrance to the VIP lounge with complimentary drinks in that area, food from exclusive restaurants, and early entry to the event at 6 p.m.

A portion of all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of Florida, so you can feel good about your evening in more ways than one.

New Times' Iron Fork Presented by Wild Fork Foods. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.