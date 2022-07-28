Support Us

Doris Italian Market Celebrates 75 Years in South Florida

July 28, 2022 8:00AM

The Alfanos — (from the left) Nick, John, Gary Mule, Jacqueline, Donna, and John — have built the Doris Italian Market empire into a specialty grocery mainstay in South Florida.
From humble 1947 Hollywood beginnings, Doris Italian Market & Bakery has emerged as a South Florida specialty supermarket mainstay.

Now in its 75th year, the concept — which is anchored by an onsite bakery, Italian American deli, a seafood counter, and specialty selections spanning artisan cheeses to imported tomatoes — has five locations throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties.

To celebrate this milestone, each of its locations will award a $75 gift card to 15 customers. The promotion  runs through August 8. To enter, folks need to fill out a simple form at dorismarket.com/sweepstakes.

“We want to thank all of our customers for supporting us through the years,” says Jacqueline Alfano, director of marketing for Doris Italian Market & Bakery. “We grew up in these cities and are so thankful to have the opportunity to serve everyone with their daily needs and special occasions.”

In 1982, Alfano’s grandfather purchased the original Hollywood location, at 2424 Hollywood Boulevard. Today, Doris Italian Market remains very much a “whole family operation,” she says, with her siblings, parents and extended family working on various facets of the business.

“As soon as I could walk, I remember stocking shelves, working the register and then, throughout school, helping any chance I could,” she says. “Today, this is very much who we are.  We’ve put our entire souls into Doris Italian Market and it’s something we all have a passion for in our family. We’ve come a long way.”

Long gone are the days of, as Alfano remembers it, typing in every price at the register and hard-to-compile reports — there are modern scanners and helpful software for what was considered the more difficult tasks. Today, she says the more difficult challenges have come in the form of our modern economic climate.

“The price of food has gone up and, in general, everything has gotten more expensive,” she says. “We have no plans for expansion right now and we are very much focused on our current locations. We’re trying to keep up with everything that’s going on.”

Amid a big-time company milestone, Alfano has some pro-tips for those who perhaps haven’t been charmed by a Doris experience just yet.

“Walk around the perimeter of the store first,” she says. “You’ll experience fresh produce, from-scratch baked items, on-premises butchers that will custom cut everything to order, and fresh seafood. And, of course, we have wine by the register to tie it all together.”

Doris Italian Market & Bakery. Locations in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, North Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines and Sunrise. dorismarket.com.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

