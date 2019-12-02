Miami Art Week 2019 Restaurant Guide

This week, Art Basel will take over Miami and turn it into the center of the art world.
To fuel all the gallery- and party-hoppers, local restaurants have created unique palettes of food and drinks to match the art on display around town. Chefs are stretching the imagination with feasts to please gourmands and art aficionados alike.
See below for the best ingenious dishes, guest chefs, and tasting menus at local restaurants during Miami Art Week this year. Prices do not include tax and tip, and reservations are strongly suggested.
The Deck at Island Gardens888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627- 4949
islandgardens.com/restaurant
During Art Basel, the Deck at Island Gardens will debut a Mediterranean menu inspired by chef Alfio Longo’s native coastal Italian origins. The offerings will complement the eatery's waterfront setting and downtown Miami views via picturesque presentations, including a whimsical appetizer of poached Maine lobster salad, Bibb lettuce, asparagus, potatoes, and grapefruit topped with black truffle dressing ($29). Main courses include homemade pasta puffed with butternut winter squash crowned with amaretti cookie crumble, butter, sage, and Saba wine sauce ($32), and marinière of halibut confit and shellfish served with baby spinach in a rich saffron broth sauce ($45). For dessert, expect an over-the-top floating island with Madagascar vanilla crème anglaise and soft meringue ($15). 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, December 5, through Sunday, December 8.
The Den at Azabu161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-276-0520
azabuglobal.com
The 18-seat sushi bar inside the Michelin-starred Azabu in Miami Beach will serve as a canvas for chef Yasu Tanaka's Instagram-worthy creations. The restaurant will offer an elaborate nine-course omakase experience to celebrate Art Basel, and in addition to the timed portions of nigiri sourced from all over the world, an uni tasting will be available for a surcharge of $30 and a toro tasting for $25. Dinner costs $150 per person.
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-222-7447
dragonflyrestaurants.com/doral-florida
Looking to dine far from the art crowds? Head to Doral to try Dragonfly's new artistic seven-piece veggie nigiri ($20). The dish features handmade masterworks of tomato crowed with olive oil, lemon zest, and micro shiso; fresh avocado with togarashi salt and torched garlic shiso; and flavor-packed kampyo with a pine nut purée and sesame seeds. Also on the plate is hen-of-wood mushroom with mushroom purée, served alongside crisp tofu with goma miso; shishito with romesco sauce; and a piece of red bean tempeh with apple chutney.
Habitat2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-6700
1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/habitat
Michael Solomonov, executive chef and co-owner of the Italian eatery Zahav in Philadelphia, will host a three-day pop-up at Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach. While book author and photographer Melanie Dunea creates artwork to photograph and print à la minute for guests to take home, diners can enjoy a four-course, family-style dinner including options such as Zahav hummus-tehina with harissa; cauliflower baba ghanouj; Bulgarian kebab; and crisp lamb. 6 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 4, through Friday, December 6. Dinner costs $195.
Hiden313 NW 25th St. Miami
786-580-4955
hidenmiami.com
Hiden will offer two special meals during Miami Art Week. December 4 and 5, diners can experience an 18-course omakase by the eatery's executive chef, Tetsuya Honda, which will include oysters, sashimi and sushi selections, hand rolls, and A5 Wagyu rib eye and dessert, paired with champagne. December 6 and 7, the restaurant will host Parisian chef Atsushi Tanaka, known for his visually arresting dishes, along with winemaker Abe Schoener, who will create unique food and drink combinations throughout the night. Dinner costs $300, with an optional $200 premium sake and wine pairing.
Juvia1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8272
juviamiami.com
Take a lunch break during your art walk in South Beach to indulge in Juvia's special Basel lunch menu. The prix fixe will include starters of avocado toast with poached egg, bacon bits, yuzu hollandaise sauce, and microcilantro; French toast with banana, berries, and maple syrup; and pink shrimp acevichado with ají limón, leche de tigre aioli, and crisp capers. Main dishes include croque-madame with ham, sunny-side-up egg, Gruyère cheese, and salad; branzino a la plancha with mango salsa, quinoa, avocado, and watercress salad; and skirt steak with egg and yuca fries. Desserts include strawberry salsa with lychee sorbet; vanilla panna cotta with griottes confit; and chocolate tart with caramel sauce. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, through Sunday, December 8. Dinner costs $55.
La Mar by Gastón Acurio500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami
305-913-8358
mandarinoriental.com
During Art Basel, La Mar by Gastón Acurio will offer a special dinner menu whose cover features art by Argentine abstract artist Flavio Galvan. Dishes include slow-cooked caramelized short rib with chamomile air and bone demi-glace ($35), and vegetarian tiradito, made with roasted vegetables and creamy leche de tigre covered with mushrooms painted with colored powder made of dehydrated fruits and herbs ($18). Monday, December 2, through Monday, December 9.
PF by Delicatessen Patagonia600 NW First Ave., Miami
centralfare.com
As a tribute to Miami Art Week, Central Fare at Virgin MiamiCentral will turn PF by Delicatessen Patagonia's fourth pop-up dinner on its mezzanine level into an art-themed experience including live painting by artist Isabela Boleta. An artistic five-course menu will be available to pair with wine and beer, and dessert will be plated with Isabella's creative design. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4. Dinner costs $65, and reservations are required; email oddkitchen14@gmail.com.
Tamara's Bistro1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-2311
nationalhotel.com
National Hotel Miami Beach will host Sunday brunch, dubbed Farewell Art Basel, in its lobby restaurant, Tamara's Bistro. The meal will include an omelet station, assorted pastries, fresh fruit, Belgium waffles, and vintage French toast. Pieces by local artist Eddy Bogart will be on display. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Brunch costs $39; add bottomless mimosas for $20.
Three Wynwood50 NW 24th St., Miami
305-748-4540
threewynwood.com
In Wynwood, Three will debut a collaboration with Quixotic Projects, which will include a new list of food and drink offerings at No. 3 Social and a five-course tasting menu with cocktail pairings at the restaurant. Featured appetizers include lightly grilled oysters and New Orleans-style cheese beignets, followed by options of fresh heirloom tomato salad, miso-glazed wreckfish, pumpkin agnolotti, and a wood-grilled bone-in beef short rib. A seasonal dessert is included. Five-course tasting menu with cocktail pairings costs $95.
Zuma Miami270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com
To celebrate Art Basel, Zuma will offer a special five-course menu. The experience opens with a choice of chutoro sashimi with sesame soy, Fresno chili, and garlic chips; a vibrant dish of sea bass sashimi with yuzu, truffle, and salmon roe; or a miso bun loaded with scallop tartare, foie gras, and white truffle. For a second course, choose from grouper tempura with sour dashi; seared Wagyu tataki with white truffle ponzu; and chutoro tartare with caviar, white truffle, and rice crackers. The menu also features signature special sashimi and sushi Wagyu gunkan with white truffle, followed by options of grilled matsutake and chanterelle mushrooms; grilled Chilean sea bass with green chili and ginger dressing; roasted lobster with uni shiso ponzu butter; or rib eye with white truffle garnished with fresh wasabi. A deluxe dessert platter will cap off the meal. Monday, December 2, through Sunday, December 8. Dinner costs $395.
