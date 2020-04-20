420 Day Food and Drinks Specials in Miami

Today is 420 Day, the annual celebration of all things weed and stoner culture.

You might think every day is a good day to get lit, but pull on a clean pair of sweats and grab some takeout from one of your favorite Miami restaurants to make today extra-special.

Eating House is probably the first restaurant that comes to mind when you think of a 420 Day celebration. Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli is offering a special takeout version of his annual stoner menu. This time, he has cooked up a selection of dishes named for various weed strains.

Other restaurants have joined the fun by creating special tacos, CBD-infused coffee drinks, and cookies for all you cool cats and kittens. All items are available for takeout and delivery today, April 20, unless otherwise noted.

Cafe Prima Pasta. From 4 and 6 p.m., get discounts on dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs ($13.98) and chicken parm ($16.98), along with a host of other items. 414 71st St., Miami Beach; 305-867-0106; primapasta.com.

Casa Sensei. Order the Hot Mess Roll, a combo of shrimp tempura and asparagus topped with cooked scallops, shrimp, salmon, whitefish, kani, spicy mayo, and tobiko. 1200 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-994-1416; casasensei.com.

Coyo Taco offers a special 420 menu. 52 Chefs

Coyo Taco. Snag tacos and churros for $4.20 each, plus items named for popular strains of weed. Each order comes with two tacos. Choose from Purple Haze (hongo/mushroom tacos), OG Kush (pollo al carbon tacos), South Diesel (cochinita tacos), and Maui Wowie (churros). Snag a free draft beer with every food purchase over $15. The specials are available all day at Coyo's Wynwood, Coral Gables, and Brickell locations via curbside pickup or delivery. Various locations; coyotaco.com.

Necessary Purveyor. This farm-to-table sandwich shop inside the Lincoln Eatery food hall is asking you to "get stoned" with a special one-pound portion of stone crabs for $50. Call to order, and drive by for curbside pickup. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 561-708-0565; thenecessarypurveyor.com.

Night Owl Cookies. Pay homage to 420 day and Tiger King by ordering two insane cookies. The Cool Cat Snack is an entire raspberry doughnut stuffed into a cookie drizzled with red and white chocolate tiger stripes. The Tiger's Milk is a signature cookie stuffed with homemade tres leches ganache topped with crunchy Frosted Flakes and finished with a drizzle of condensed milk. Night Owl is also offering the Wake n Bacon — a chocolate chip cookie topped with dulce de leche and dipped in candied bacon — all week. Cookies cost $4.20 each and are available at the FIU and Design District locations. 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-360-5011; 164 NE 41st St., Miami, 305-530-8951; nightowlcookieco.com.

CBD-infused coffee drinks at XO Espresso Bar. Courtesy of XO Espresso

XO Espresso Bar. At the coffee bar inside the Lincoln Eatery, order any drink and get CBD oil added to it for free. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; xoespressobar.com.