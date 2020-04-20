420 Day Food and Drinks Specials in Miami

Today is 420 Day, the annual celebration of all things weed and stoner culture.
You might think every day is a good day to get lit, but pull on a clean pair of sweats and grab some takeout from one of your favorite Miami restaurants to make today extra-special.
Eating House is probably the first restaurant that comes to mind when you think of a 420 Day celebration. Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli is offering a special takeout version of his annual stoner menu. This time, he has cooked up a selection of dishes named for various weed strains.
Other restaurants have joined the fun by creating special tacos, CBD-infused coffee drinks, and cookies for all you cool cats and kittens. All items are available for takeout and delivery today, April 20, unless otherwise noted.
Cafe Prima Pasta. From 4 and 6 p.m., get discounts on dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs ($13.98) and chicken parm ($16.98), along with a host of other items. 414 71st St., Miami Beach; 305-867-0106; primapasta.com.
Casa Sensei. Order the Hot Mess Roll, a combo of shrimp tempura and asparagus topped with cooked scallops, shrimp, salmon, whitefish, kani, spicy mayo, and tobiko. 1200 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-994-1416; casasensei.com.
Coyo Taco. Snag tacos and churros for $4.20 each, plus items named for popular strains of weed. Each order comes with two tacos. Choose from Purple Haze (hongo/mushroom tacos), OG Kush (pollo al carbon tacos), South Diesel (cochinita tacos), and Maui Wowie (churros). Snag a free draft beer with every food purchase over $15. The specials are available all day at Coyo's Wynwood, Coral Gables, and Brickell locations via curbside pickup or delivery. Various locations; coyotaco.com.
Necessary Purveyor. This farm-to-table sandwich shop inside the Lincoln Eatery food hall is asking you to "get stoned" with a special one-pound portion of stone crabs for $50. Call to order, and drive by for curbside pickup. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 561-708-0565; thenecessarypurveyor.com.
Night Owl Cookies. Pay homage to 420 day and Tiger King by ordering two insane cookies. The Cool Cat Snack is an entire raspberry doughnut stuffed into a cookie drizzled with red and white chocolate tiger stripes. The Tiger's Milk is a signature cookie stuffed with homemade tres leches ganache topped with crunchy Frosted Flakes and finished with a drizzle of condensed milk. Night Owl is also offering the Wake n Bacon — a chocolate chip cookie topped with dulce de leche and dipped in candied bacon — all week. Cookies cost $4.20 each and are available at the FIU and Design District locations. 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-360-5011; 164 NE 41st St., Miami, 305-530-8951; nightowlcookieco.com.
XO Espresso Bar. At the coffee bar inside the Lincoln Eatery, order any drink and get CBD oil added to it for free. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; xoespressobar.com.
