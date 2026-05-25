Readers react to judge’s ‘mogging’ of looksmaxxer Clavicular

Audio By Carbonatix
Looksmaxxer Clavicular appeared in a Miami courtroom this month to face a judge after livestreaming himself shooting an (apparently dead) alligator in the Everglades. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marcus Bach Armas on May 15 sentenced the 20-year-old, whose real name is Braden Peters, to six months probation after he pleaded no contest to the charges. Peters must also complete a (non-livestreamed) Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission safety course and 20 hours of community service. He had been facing a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, for the March incident.
But for an influencer whose entire persona revolves around his appearance, the harshest penalty may have been the judge he had to face. In the eyes of many observers, Clavicular was “mogged” — manosphere parlance for being upstaged — by Bach Armas.
New Times wrote about the encounter and the background of the judge, a Cuban-American and Miami native who has been with the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida since 2023 and previously served as senior director of legal and government affairs for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. Readers had, well, a lot of thoughts on all of it once the news hit social media.
Some joked that the “mogging” was part of the punishment:
Facing a judge looking like this was a bigger punishment for him
They gave clav this judge on ourpose😂😂😂😂
He’ll never recover from this. Judge mogged him into the next life😂 gahhhh dayyummm t🔥
I hope sufficient tissues were provided for Clav. 😭😭😭
Others were confused over the whole looksmaxxing thing:
I’m old, so explain to me what “mogged” is
What kind of name is Clavicular anyway? Who cares ?
I am confused who cares who is better looking? Was a crime committed?
Or concerned about what it means for the nation:
The tragedy of American willful illiteracy.
Is this important ?
And some were just jealous:
What kind of charge do I have to get in order to go into that courtroom!