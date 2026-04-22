Readers React to Pilot’s Lawsuit Over Airport’s Trump Rebrand

Palm Beach International Airport, soon to be known as Donald J. Trump International Airport

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When private pilot George W. Poncy Jr. heard that Palm Beach International Airport would be rebranded as Trump International Airport, he decided he had to take a stand. With the help of three trusty AI bots, the 83-year-old lapsed Republican filed a lawsuit earlier this month, claiming the state has unlawfully stripped the county of its home rule authority in mandating the name change and that it creates safety risks for pilots.

Poncy, a onetime rock musician who made his money as a medical supply businessman and then turned to writing novels and movie scripts, once lived on Palm Beach but did not know his neighbor, the future president. He is no fan of Trump, calling him a “criminal” and a “clown” who has alienated him from the GOP. He’s defending himself and named Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the state of Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation as defendants.

“Nobody stands up to the guy, ever,” Poncy said. “And so somebody should try.”

New Times wrote about the lawsuit last week, and readers had lots to say about the news once it hit Facebook and Instagram.

Some people were with Poncy:

Go George! This is how a democracy works!

Where can I contribute to his lawsuit?

Related Readers React to Potential Lawsuit Over Trump Presidential Library in Miami

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I’ll stand up to him. Tell us what we can do!!!

Mr. Poncy is a true American patriot fighting fascism! 💙

CONGRATULATIONS to Palm Beach County on having what will be the first international airport in history to declare bankruptcy!

Trump cuts Airline Safety regulations Republicans: Let’s name an Airport after him! 🤡

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But others thought he should get over it, basically:

And this affects the pilot how?

Can I start a Lawsuit for the President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway in Scranton, PA if I don’t like the name change.

DELUSIONAL. U cant sue because you dont like the persons name on an airport. Well, u CAN waste your money and sue but it wont go ANYWHERE

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Trump is your daddy. Embrace it.

I think his tail letters are TDS!

So is he going to protest the other presidents that have their names on airports? I think it might be time to ground this pilot. You can’t have crazy people handling these planes

A few put on their lawyer hats, questioning whether he has a case:

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What’s his standing to sue? Serious question?

He has no injury. Home rule means the county can make their own laws as long as they don’t violate State law. One of his claims is it “creates a risk for pilots.” Two issues with this. 1. He has no injury. He is suing for a POTENTIAL injury which makes the suit not ripe and will get dismissed. 2. You can’t bring suit because of injury to someone else. Since he has no injury, it will be dismissed immediately. The pilots themselves, once they get injured, have to bring the case themselves.

And some chimed in with other name suggestions for the airport:

Should be called Stormy Daniels international