Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

Who earns the biggest piece of the public-salary pie in Miami-Dade County?In many other municipalities, it might be the mayor or perhaps the top cop, but that's not the case in Miami-Dade. Instead, county data on employee pay shows that the majority of the county's most well-compensated employees are lawyers who work in the County Attorney's Office — including the county's top-paid employee, who rakes inthan Mayor Daniella Levine Cava — who in 2020 cut her own pay from $250,000 to $200,000 and wouldn't come close to sniffing the top 20 either way.From attorneys to doctors to (spoiler!) more attorneys, here's a list of the 20 highest-paid Miami-Dade County employees as of September 2024, arranged from highest to...not-quite-so-high:$405,012$394,159$394,159$370,743$363,303$362,806$358,721$356,725: $349,686$348,734$348,197$345,168$344,609$343,125$342,817$341,283$340,943$340,567$340,303$339,459