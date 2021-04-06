 
One and Done — Where to Get the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in Miami

Jessica Lipscomb | April 6, 2021 | 11:24am
That's the stuff.
That's the stuff.
Photo by New York National Guard/Flickr
Ready for this pandemic to be over? The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot is pretty much the quickest route to your post-vax life. Because the vaccine requires only one dose, you can get your shot and be considered fully vaccinated two weeks later.

While the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a bit more effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still a great option, especially for the needle-phobic or anyone who might not be able to take two days off of work to get jabbed.

If you're a Florida resident 18 or older, you're eligible for a (free!) Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here's where to find it.

Miami Dade College North Campus

Starting today, Florida's four federal vaccination sites in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Miami, the federal site is at Miami Dade College's North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave.

The site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary. As of now, the site plans to have up to 3,000 doses available per day.

Publix

Publix opens up appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine every Wednesday at 7 a.m. Those appointments will be scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays, ideal for those who work during the week and are unable to take time off.

Appointments can only be made online, so don't waste your time calling your local Publix pharmacy.

North Miami pop-up

On Sunday, April 18, the City of North Miami will distribute 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 305-895-9818 by Thursday, April 15, at 5 p.m. You do not need to be a resident of North Miami.

The vaccinations will take place at the Griffing Community Center, 12220 Griffing Blvd.

Miami Beach pop-ups

Miami Beach has quietly been distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one-day pop-up sites throughout the city. Commissioner David Richardson sometimes announces the sites on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Today, Tuesday, April 6, the city has a J&J pop-up at 7501 Collins Ave. 


Other pop-ups

The Florida Division of Emergency Management occasionally announces pop-up sites for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To catch those announcements, check its Twitter account and website for updates.

Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

