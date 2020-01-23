Where to Buy Medical Marijuana and CBD in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

As Florida continues to grapple with legalizing recreational marijuana, a handful of medical marijuana dispensaries have sprung up in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to offer services to people who qualify.

Shops specializing in low or no-THC cannabidiol made from hemp, which doesn't make users high but might relieve what ails them, have also opened. Low-THC CBD products, which are legal and can be sold over the counter, are available in thousands of locations, from restaurants to convenience stores.

Since Florida voters approved legalizing medical marijuana for qualifying conditions in a 2016 referendum, the use of cannabis has become better accepted. Even more dispensary locations are expected to open South Florida in 2020.

In the meantime, here's a list of where you can buy medical marijuana and shops specializing in CBD in Miami and Broward:

CBD 954. Sells only cannabidiol, low-THC hemp products, including CBD flower, vape juice, tinctures, soap, lip balm, lubricants, and gummies. Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 3216 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-0077; cbdimensions954.com.



Curaleaf. Has a cultivation facility in Florida. Grows and sells a variety of THC- and CBD-dominant products, including CBD flower, oil, THC hybrid topical balm, and vape cartridges. Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. 9002 S. Dadeland Blvd., Miami; 19000 SW 192nd St., Miami; and 16685 NW Second Ave., North Miami; 877-303-0741; fl.curaleaf.com.

Courtesy of Curaleaf

Dr. Stern's CBD. Sells pharmaceutical-grade CBD products, including oil, flower, gelcaps, CBD lollipops, gumdrops, and topical salves, as well as CBD products for pets, such as dog chews and drops. Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 11 p.m. 1939 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; 954-367-6863; doctorsternscbd.com.



Fluent Florida. Specializes in CBD products, vape oils, and topical creams that contain varying concentrations of THC. Sells cannabis in capsules, flower, cartridges, prerolls, syringes, suppositories, and tinctures. Some products are available for home delivery throughout Miami-Dade. Florida medical marijuana cardholders can order online or by phone. Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 175 NW 167th St., North Miami Beach; 305-900-5536; getfluent.com.



Green Street Smoke Shop. Sells non-THC CBD products such as oils, hemp water, drops, gummies, and edibles, as well as glass pipes, hookahs, and other products. Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 7 p.m. 1775 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-964-5896; greenstreetsmokeshops.com.



Green Treets CBD. Offers a variety of hemp and CBD products for humans and pets, including tinctures, oils, gummies, creams, lotions, balms, and a variety of herbal supplements. The CBD oils and vapes are produced from organically grown Colorado hemp. Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. 6108 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-452-8996; greentreetscbd.com.



GrowHealthy Marijuana Dispensary and Delivery. A medical marijuana treatment center that caters to patients registered on the Florida Medical Marijuana Use Registry. Products include flower, CBD oils, concentrates, oral syringes, tinctures, THC oils, vape cartridges, and vaporizers. Offers free delivery. Open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 13400 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami; 786-629-7956; growhealthy.com.

The Hemp and CBD Shop. Sells CBD gummies, capsules, tinctures, honey sticks, vapables, and other products. Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3001 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 786 814-0900; cbdgoldline.com.

HempXtra. Specializes in naturally flavored CBD products such as creams, oils, gummies, and tinctures, as well as hemp facial creams and muscle-relief gels. Also sells raw CBD oils and CBD oils for pets. Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 6191 Orange Dr., Suite 6, Davie; 877-788-1589; hempxtra.com.

Holistic Hope. Sells only cannabidiol and low-THC hemp products, including CBD water, dog treats, and tinctures. Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 98, Fort Lauderdale; 954-410-8956; holistichopefl.com.

Photo by Adam Hendel

Lav CBD. Sells full-spectrum organic, THC-free CBD products, including gummies, smokable hemp flower, isolate, and oils. The shop also offers vaporizer cartridges, tinctures, smokable hemp, chocolate, topical creams, and vape battery accessories. Open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7455 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 954-668-1845; lavcbd.com.

Liberty Health Sciences. Sells CBD products, capsules, tinctures, oils, topicals, and balms, as well as cartridges and disposables. Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. 6827 Bird Rd., Miami; 786-598-2022; libertyhealthsciences.com.

LifeCann MD. A medical marijuana evaluation clinic that also sells premium full-spectrum CBD oil, CBD capsules, Kratom, vape pens, hemp skincare, and CBD flower. Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1063 SW Eighth St., Miami; 833-543-3226; lifecannmd.com.

Living Earth CBD. A head shop that sells pain-relief lotions, CBD oils, CBD water, creams, and gummies, as well as hemp wallets, organic hemp clothing, and products for pets. Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 5872 Sunset Dr., Miami; 786-542-5342; livingearthcbd.com.

Rise Florida. Sells a variety of THC and CBD products, flower, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals, and edibles. Open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 308 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 561-440-2360; risecannabis.com.

Smokers Goods. Sells only non-THC CBD oils, capsules, edibles, and gummies, as well as vape pens, glass pipes, and hookahs. Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 9891 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-456-7442.

Surterra Wellness Center. Produces and sells CBD products such as oils, vaporizers, and topical creams. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. 1523 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 850-391-5455; surterra.com.

Photo by Kristin Bjørnsen

Trulieve. The state's largest seller of medical marijuana also carries CBD products, vape pens and cups, CBD topical lotion, capsules, drops, concentrates, and other products. Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. 4020 NW 26th St., Miami, 786-600-3887; 9600 SW 77th Ave., Miami, 305-768-1535; and 520 Stirling Rd., Dania Beach, 954-246-0865; trulieve.com.