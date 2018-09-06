Mark Richt's Decision-Making Is Killing the Hurricanes' National Title Dreams

Miami Hurricanes fans and sports pundits are still walking around in a daze following the team's embarrassing loss to the Louisiana State Tigers over Labor Day weekend. They bought into the hype that Miami deserved a Top 10 ranking while ignoring the brutal reality: The same problems the Canes had during the three-game losing streak to end last season were exposed again by LSU.

Even if the Hurricanes somehow win the ACC's Coastal Division again, Miami is nowhere ready to beat the Clemson Tigers, the national powerhouse that destroyed the Hurricanes in last year's ACC title game 38-3. That's on the coaching staff.

Putting aside the turnover-chain mania, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's inability to make game-time adjustments puts his players in the worst positions. That fact was evident when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow called an audible that resulted in running back Nick Brosette's 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter. UM's defense was lined up wrong for most of the game.