Same GOP Senators Who Tried to Silence 2 Live Crew Embrace Sex Offender Brett Kavanaugh

Get ready, America. We are about to have two sex offenders sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court. The FBI could uncover that Brett Kavanaugh tried to force his tongue down Ivanka Trump's throat in the '90s, but Republican senators would still vote to confirm him Friday. Kavanaugh will sit alongside Clarence Thomas, who during his 1991 confirmation hearings was accused by Anita Hill of sexually harassing her.

Like Hill, Christine Blasey Ford is a brilliant woman with an accomplished career who showed tremendous courage to sit in front of roomful of old, white, uppity, conservative men and speak her truth. Watching her answer questions about her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, I could tell she is very sincere and honest. It took me only five minutes to believe her.

Ford also inspired two other women to come forward and share their awful encounters and interactions with Kavanaugh, who apparently was a rabid, can’t-take-no-for-an-answer horn dog from high school to Yale law school, where he “busted [his] tail.”