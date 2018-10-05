UM vs. FSU This Weekend Is Mark Richt's Biggest Game as Canes Coach

This Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles will meet for the 63rd time in their storied rivalry. For decades, UM-FSU has been the most important game on both teams' schedules.

This time around, though, the matchup is bigger than just this season. Saturday's game is a mile marker for Mark Richt as Hurricanes head coach. In fact, it's the biggest game of his young tenure in Coral Gables. It's not a must-win game, but it's certainly a should-win game.

Florida State is down. Actually, by just about every statistical and eyeball measure, FSU is a terrible football team. Though the Seminoles' record is 2-2, they've been trailing late in every game they've played, including at home against tiny Samford, and they have looked pathetic. Under first-year coach Willie Taggart, the Seminoles look lost. They have no business beating Miami this weekend. They aren't nearly as good.