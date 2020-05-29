 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
President Donald Trump at a coronavirus briefing.
President Donald Trump at a coronavirus briefing.
Photo by D. Myles Cullen/Official White House

Trump's Minneapolis Tweet Is an Echo of Miami's Racist Past

Alexi C. Cardona | May 29, 2020 | 12:18pm
AA

In the Miami of the 1960s, Liberty City was boiling over.

Protests and black-empowerment rallies sprang up in response to aggressive policing of black neighborhoods, stop-and-frisk policies, and a police chief whose "get tough" crime-fighting approach amounted to a declaration of war on the black community.

A Miami Herald article from December 1967 said then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headley would arm his officers with shotguns and dogs to "cut crimes in the city's slums" rather than build a community-relations program.



"We haven't had any serious problems with civil uprisings and looting because I've let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts," Headley said, according to the Herald.

"[Headley] said the major group his 'get tough' policy is aimed at is young Negro males, from 15 to 21," the paper wrote.

"Felons will learn that they can't be bonded out from the morgue," Headley said at the time.

Former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley coined the phrase, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."
Former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley coined the phrase, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."
Screenshot via Newsbank

The former police chief died in 1968, but President Donald Trump resurrected his words early this morning in a tweet about civil unrest in Minneapolis. The ongoing protests are a response to a police officer handcuffing and pinning George Floyd to the ground and putting a knee to Floyd's neck; the 46-year-old later died.

"....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen," Trump tweeted. "Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Twitter flagged the president's tweet for violating the company's rules about glorifying violence and blocked it from being automatically viewed.

New York Times national politics reporter Astead Herndon and other journalists called attention to the source of Trump's alliterative turn of phrase.

This story will be updated with more information.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

