Trump's Minneapolis Tweet Is an Echo of Miami's Racist Past

In the Miami of the 1960s, Liberty City was boiling over.

Protests and black-empowerment rallies sprang up in response to aggressive policing of black neighborhoods, stop-and-frisk policies, and a police chief whose "get tough" crime-fighting approach amounted to a declaration of war on the black community.

A Miami Herald article from December 1967 said then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headley would arm his officers with shotguns and dogs to "cut crimes in the city's slums" rather than build a community-relations program.

"We haven't had any serious problems with civil uprisings and looting because I've let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts," Headley said, according to the Herald.

"[Headley] said the major group his 'get tough' policy is aimed at is young Negro males, from 15 to 21," the paper wrote.

"Felons will learn that they can't be bonded out from the morgue," Headley said at the time.

EXPAND Former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley coined the phrase, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." Screenshot via Newsbank

The former police chief died in 1968, but President Donald Trump resurrected his words early this morning in a tweet about civil unrest in Minneapolis. The ongoing protests are a response to a police officer handcuffing and pinning George Floyd to the ground and putting a knee to Floyd's neck; the 46-year-old later died.

"....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen," Trump tweeted. "Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Twitter flagged the president's tweet for violating the company's rules about glorifying violence and blocked it from being automatically viewed.

New York Times national politics reporter Astead Herndon and other journalists called attention to the source of Trump's alliterative turn of phrase.

"When the looting starts, the shooting starts" is originally a phrase of Miami police chief Walter Headley.



Headley refused to return from vacation when violent protests broke out at the RNC in 1968. "They know what to do...Wen the looting starts, the shooting starts." https://t.co/NpehNOCLNx — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 29, 2020

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” is a threat coined by Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, who promised violent reprisals on black protesters in 1967. He also said: “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet.” https://t.co/inm7T4N804 pic.twitter.com/yfYY59Xfel — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) May 29, 2020

This story will be updated with more information.