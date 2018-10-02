Trump's Miami Golf Club Revenues Have Plummeted Since He Became President

Lately, business has been good for luxury hotels in Miami. Revenues rose 4 percent in 2017, according to Forbes.

But one Miami-area luxury club hasn't seen that same revenue jump, and it's not exactly hard to guess why. According to a major report today from Forbes, hotel revenues at the Trump National Doral, arguably the Donald's golf flagship, have dropped like a stone since Trump became president. Per Forbes, revenues at the Trump Doral in 2017 fell an astounding 16 percent. According to inside sources who spoke to Forbes, the resort lost 100,000 booked-room nights. The resort has only 643 rooms.

That bit of information was tucked into Forbes' astounding long-form look at the Trump Organization's flagging fortunes since its owner's election. Apparently, nobody except a small group of government contractors and Rudy Giuliani wants to hang out at Trump properties anymore. That's perhaps not stunning given Trump's actions as president, his series of racist remarks and statements admitting to sexual assault, and the fact that he generally talks as if he's recently microwaved his own head. Despite Trump's relatively high popularity among registered Republicans, visitors, corporate sponsors, and the kinds of folks who hold conventions seem to be wary about booking events at his properties.