Eric Trump, Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Peddlers to Speak at ReAwaken America Tour Stop in Miami

A pillow salesman, Donald Trump's adult son, and a pair of occult conspiracy theorists walk into a bar.
Well, in this case, Trump National Doral Miami hotel.
This weekend, throngs of Trumplandia figures — including Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell, and Roger Stone — are slated to pour into South Florida and join forces at the four-star Miami resort as part of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's "ReAwaken America" tour.
Scheduled for May 12-13, the conspiracy-addled event promises to be a marathon affair packed with far-right figures, election deniers, and purveyors of anti-Semitic and QAnon narratives, featuring talks on topics that include "Why Dr. Fauci Needs to Be Fired and In Jail," "Jeffrey Epstein 101," and "Are COVID Vaccines Now Being Put Inside Our Food?"
Listed on the event lineup along with Eric Trump and his wife Lara are Scott McKay and Charlie Ward, both of whom promote anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and preach to their followers that the world is being run by Satanic elites, a narrative similar to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
As the website Media Matters for America reports, while Ward and McKay have not attained the notoriety of Infowars conspiracy don Alex Jones, they've carved out significant followings while refining their own brand of fiery rhetoric, largely centered on a fanatical narrative that Christians are at war with demonic world leaders.
Eric Trump has not explicitly endorsed those conspiracy theories, but he has previously promoted the QAnon slogan and symbol on social media. At a November 2022 ReAwaken America conference, Donald's second-born son claimed that his father's political opponents are trying to destroy American families.
"The way they want to destroy Christianity, the way they want to destroy our families, the way they’re destroying our children, the way they’re destroying our history, the way they’re rewriting our textbooks — guys, this is a cognizant war in this country," he proclaimed at the conference.
Ward, an online streamer, is a prominent promoter of anti-Semitic rhetoric and Hitler-apologist content. He once shared a post asserting that “VIRUSES are Man (JEW) made.
In a recent video discussing the Doral event with its organizer Clay Clark, Ward claimed that Charles III, the newly crowned King of England, is the Antichrist and that the Grim Reaper materialized at his coronation.
Not only that, but Ward claims government actors are putting molecules in food that allow them to remotely control your mind. Oh, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a "reptoid" shape-shifter.
Ward has also shared numerous articles on his Telegram channel questioning the Holocaust and Hitler’s death.
That said, he includes a disclaimer on his channel that notes, "All of my videos are for entertainment purposes only. Please do your own research. And remember Jesus loves you."
He assured Clark that the Doral event will be "incredibly uplifting... For anybody who's going through this journey. It's very, very valuable to be at one of these events because you're surrounded by like-minded people in a world of complete chaos and fear right now."
Scott McKay, meanwhile, is an ex-bodybuilder and a vocal proponent of a "Khazarian Mafia" theory, which posits that a shady contingent of elites masquerading as Jews has infiltrated the U.S. government.
He said Khazarian elites in Hollywood engage in "Babylonian black magic practices, their secret satanism, child sacrifices, bleeding 'em out, torturing them, consuming them, eating their heart... all this horrible stuff that these animals are still doing today in the power structure."
McKay also said global leaders use "Judaism as a cover" for their scheme to subjugate humanity. "And of course, what do they do? Put in their Babylonian money system."
He once claimed operatives within Homeland Security and the IRS are plotting attacks on the American people.
McKay and Ward's appearance at the event alongside Trump associates and GOP figures comes as members of the far right increasingly traffic in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
Media Matters for America logged more than 100 instances of Republican officials and nominees embracing or promoting anti-Semitism in 2021 and 2022.
Then there are the election deniers.
One of ReAwaken America's scheduled speakers, California attorney Leigh Dundas, was recorded on January 5, 2021 — the day before the Capitol Hill riots — imploring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the slate of Electoral College votes.
"While I have no doubt that this country that was birthed in a Revolution against tyranny would fight another one to save herself, the fact of the matter is we shouldn't have to, as Congress needs to do its damned job tomorrow and take those slates of electors out of the equation," Dundas proclaimed as she stood outside the U.S Supreme Court.
ReAwaken America is set to run May 12-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Trump National Doral. Registration for the event is reportedly sold out.