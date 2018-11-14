Trump Fabricates Claim Broward Voters Wore "Disguises" So They Could Commit Fraud

Most of what President Donald J. Trump says is drivel. He gets mad online to impress what appears to be an army of online Twitter robots. His tweets and public statements are almost never worth writing about.

That is, except for today, because Trump's latest confused, old-guy meltdown is objectively hilarious. The leader of the Western world has been absolutely On One all week — fabricating claims of voter fraud in South Florida since the election ended November 6. But today he took things into high gear: Our wide, melting president now claims voters showed up at the polls in Broward County, cast ballots, left, switched outfits, and returned to vote again:

“The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes,” Trump allegedly told the horrifically unreliable news site the Daily Caller. “When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”

That, very obviously, did not and does not happen. There is an infinitesimally small number of allegedly illegal votes in this election statewide. Though nobody is arguing that Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes is good at her job, neither the Florida Department of Law Enforcement nor the state-level election monitors in Broward (two offices that answer to Gov. Rick Scott) allege any sort of fraud like that has occurred.

But, zooming out, you absolutely need to be a stone-cold fool to believe what Trump is spewing here. He seems to think that people who commit voter fraud run around in Scooby-Doo-villain-style disguises while committing all sorts of crimes on behalf of the Democrats and that poll workers would somehow not notice if you returned wearing each of Tom Hanks' different outfits from the film Cloud Atlas. Plus, there are honestly way easier and more sophisticated ways people could attempt to commit voter fraud. But Trump's idea of "fraud" apparently comes from 1940s comic books. The president is a sad and deeply weird individual who is just shouting random shit to rile up the dumbest people in America.

President Trump accuses people of changing their clothes and returning to cast additional ballots in disguise. (there's no evidence of this) “Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again." https://t.co/aRE5nHnxv8 — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) November 14, 2018

Though this quote technically came from a news outlet, Trump, Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Fox News host Sean Hannity (plus, like, 9,000 smaller right-wing accounts) have pushed on Twitter all kinds of other insane nonsense about the Florida election recounts. According to BuzzFeed News, Twitter has decided it might finally take action against Trump's account — but that won't happen until 2019, when the damage he's done on the platform will be impossible to fix.