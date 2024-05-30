Trump Guilty: Miami and Florida Public Figures React to Verdict in Stormy Daniels Case

In a historic verdict delivered just after 5 p.m. Thursday, a jury in Manhattan found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from a "hush money" payment made by his former attorney to porn star Stormy Daniels. The jurors reached their verdict after nine and a half hours of deliberations over two days.
It remains to be seen how the verdict might influence the November general election, but Trump now carries the distinction of being the first presidential felon.
Perhaps appropriately, the first to step up to the virtual microphone was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last year mounted his own abortive presidential campaign. [Editor's note: Technically, the first to step up was, even more appropriately, Donald Trump, who was weighing in on his own platform, Truth Social, before the jury finished its deliberations and would continue to for several hours after. Scroll down to the end of this post if you care to let Trump have the last words.]
"If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict," DeSantis posted on X at 5:11 p.m. EDT.
Republican U.S. Sen. and veteran Trump champion/rumored VP wannabe Marco Rubio wasn't far behind, calling the verdict "a travesty" and the proceedings "a political show trial."
Carlos Guillermo Smith, a proudly LGBTQ former Florida state representative and current Democratic candidate for a Florida senate seat, didn't mince words at 5:16 p.m.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart let it be known a few minutes later that the case was "an obvious and blatant travesty of justice, "a political witch hunt," and "a direct threat to our democracy." In Díaz-Balart's estimation, "This case should never have seen the light of day."
"Trump can’t vote for himself in the November election. He can thank Florida Republicans for that," Democratic Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo tweeted. (The jury is, shall we say, still out on that assertion.)
Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz:
Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, former Orlando chief of police:
"This political show trial is a page taken straight out of #Nicaragua’s socialist dictator Daniel Ortega’s playbook," Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Giménez posted. "Ortega jailed his political opponents to guarantee his re-election & now Biden has weaponized the justice system against the Republican presidential nominee."
Giménez, a second-term congressman, served as mayor of Miami-Dade County from 2011 until he unseated Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in 2020.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz:
Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson:
As promised, Donald Trump gets the last words:
"MY CIVIL RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TOTALLY VIOLATED WITH THIS HIGHLY POLITICAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND ELECTION INTERFERING WITCH HUNT. OUR FAILING NATION IS BEING LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!"
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.