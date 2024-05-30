Trump Guilty: Miami and Florida Public Figures React to Verdict in Stormy Daniels Case

Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump.



That… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2024

The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice



A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 30, 2024

The case against former President Trump is an obvious and blatant travesty of justice and a political witch hunt.



This is a direct threat to our democracy. This case should never have seen the light of day.



More on my statement below. pic.twitter.com/rQhgtaHmxK — Mario Díaz-Balart (@MarioDB) May 30, 2024

Trump can’t vote for himself in the November election. He can thank Florida Republicans for that. — Sen. Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) May 30, 2024

This verdict is the corrupt result of a corrupt trial, a corrupt judge, and a corrupt DA.



We will stand with President Trump now more than ever to save the country. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 30, 2024

Serving on a jury is always a sacrifice but we know the special pressure that was on this jury.



We thank God for these men and women who were willing to serve and follow the evidence where it led them.



No one is above the law. — Val Demings (@valdemings) May 30, 2024

🚨This political show trial is a page taken straight out of #Nicaragua’s socialist dictator Daniel Ortega’s playbook.



Ortega jailed his political opponents to guarantee his re-election & now Biden has weaponized the justice system against the Republican presidential nominee. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) May 30, 2024

A former president being convicted is nothing to be celebrated, but it is an affirmation that nobody is above the law. This verdict was reached by a jury of Trump’s peers, by citizens of the American justice system, not by a judge or by a political opponent. — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) May 30, 2024

NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW, including the four-time indicted, twice impeached, and now convicted felon, President Trump.



There was no witch hunt—just the impartial application of the law. Republicans should reconsider the disgraceful figure they're pushing to lead our nation. — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) May 30, 2024