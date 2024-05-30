 Trump Guilty Verdict: Florida Politicians React | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Trump Guilty: Miami and Florida Public Figures React to Verdict in Stormy Daniels Case

The ink wasn't dry on the jury verdict before public figures stepped onto their social-media soapboxes to crow or condemn.
May 30, 2024
Convicted felon: Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media after a jury found him guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial.
Convicted felon: Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media after a jury found him guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial. Pool photo via Getty Images

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $4,000. This money directly supports the journalism Miami New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$1,200
Share this:
The ink on Donald Trump’s guilty verdict barely had time to dry before public figures across Florida stepped onto their social-media soapboxes to crow or condemn.

In a historic verdict delivered just after 5 p.m. Thursday, a jury in Manhattan found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from a "hush money" payment made by his former attorney to porn star Stormy Daniels. The jurors reached their verdict after nine and a half hours of deliberations over two days.

It remains to be seen how the verdict might influence the November general election, but Trump now carries the distinction of being the first presidential felon.

Perhaps appropriately, the first to step up to the virtual microphone was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last year mounted his own abortive presidential campaign. [Editor's note: Technically, the first to step up was, even more appropriately, Donald Trump, who was weighing in on his own platform, Truth Social, before the jury finished its deliberations and would continue to for several hours after. Scroll down to the end of this post if you care to let Trump have the last words.]

"If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict," DeSantis posted on X at 5:11 p.m. EDT.
Republican U.S. Sen. and veteran Trump champion/rumored VP wannabe Marco Rubio wasn't far behind, calling the verdict "a travesty" and the proceedings "a political show trial."
Carlos Guillermo Smith, a proudly LGBTQ former Florida state representative and current Democratic candidate for a Florida senate seat, didn't mince words at 5:16 p.m.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart let it be known a few minutes later that the case was "an obvious and blatant travesty of justice, "a political witch hunt," and "a direct threat to our democracy." In Díaz-Balart's estimation, "This case should never have seen the light of day."
"Trump can’t vote for himself in the November election. He can thank Florida Republicans for that," Democratic Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo tweeted. (The jury is, shall we say, still out on that assertion.)
Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz:
Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, former Orlando chief of police:
"This political show trial is a page taken straight out of #Nicaragua’s socialist dictator Daniel Ortega’s playbook," Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Giménez posted. "Ortega jailed his political opponents to guarantee his re-election & now Biden has weaponized the justice system against the Republican presidential nominee."

Giménez, a second-term congressman, served as mayor of Miami-Dade County from 2011 until he unseated Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in 2020.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz:
Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson:
As promised, Donald Trump gets the last words:

"MY CIVIL RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TOTALLY VIOLATED WITH THIS HIGHLY POLITICAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND ELECTION INTERFERING WITCH HUNT. OUR FAILING NATION IS BEING LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!"

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

The Rich

Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

By Naomi Feinstein
Universal Music Boss Demands Attorney Sanctions in Diddy Sex-Trafficking Case

Celebrities

Universal Music Boss Demands Attorney Sanctions in Diddy Sex-Trafficking Case

By Izzy Kapnick
Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

Politics

Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

Real Estate

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation