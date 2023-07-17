YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Resumes With Lead Detective Testimony

Angle of Attack

Mistrial Motions



Minor Tiff or Deadly Dispute?



Broward County prosecutors are preparing to rest their case in the double-murder trial of South Florida rapper Jamell Demons, AKA YNW Melly, following the presentation of key ballistics evidence and testimony from a Miramar detective who led the investigation.In the absence of a murder weapon or an eyewitness to finger Demons as the killer in the 2018 slaying of his two rap crew members — Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. — prosecutors have hinged their case on crime scene reconstruction, forensic data, and text conversations allegedly showing tension between Demons and Williams.For the past month, Kristine Bradley of the Broward County State Attorney's Office has sought to discredit codefendant Cortlen Henry's claim that the two victims were shot in a drive-by attack after leaving Demons' studio session in the early morning of October 26, 2018.Henry, who is being tried separately, brought Williams and Thomas to the hospital that morning in a blood-soaked Jeep SUV before they were pronounced dead. Demons was seen on camera leaving the studio with the three men hours earlier, but he was no longer in the vehicle when it arrived at the hospital.Bradley has called firearms experts, medical examiners, and a crime scene reconstruction specialist to the stand in a bid to prove the state's allegations that Demons shot his collaborators from inside the Jeep and that the drive-by shooting story was a fabrication.The defense team maintains the state has presented no viable motive and no hard evidence that Demons pulled the trigger.Throughout the trial, which commenced in mid-June, Demons' defense and Broward prosecutors have been sparring ceaselessly over evidentiary issues, with countless sidebars and the jury repeatedly being removed from the courtroom.Early in the trial, the judge rejected prosecutors' attempts to show pictures of Demons with a firearm, though jurors were allowed to see a long procession of text messages that, according to prosecutors, show the rapper was joining the G-Shine branch of the Bloods gang shortly before the murders.Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy has denied mistrial motions by the defense, including one recent motion alleging Demons' image was unfairly tainted before the jury when the prosecution showed a text message in which Demons appeared to insult his mother.The trial was postponed after a defense attorney reported being ill last week. The proceedings resumed Monday, July 17, when Bradley called Miramar Police Department's lead detective in the case, Mark Moretti, back to the stand.Broward prosecutors' case is built largely on a shooting reconstruction completed by Broward Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Williams.During his testimony, Sgt. Williams claimed the trajectory he plotted from the gunshots show that the bullets that killed Williams and Thomas did not come from outside the Jeep."The blood evidence shows that it happened from inside the car. The angles showed that it happened from inside the car," he testified.Prosecutors say the shooting reconstruction confirms that Demons fired the bullets as he sat in the backseat on the driver's side of the vehicle. Sgt. Williams testified that Thomas' injury to his left cheek had "tattooing," a wound pattern indicative of a shot from close range from inside the vehicle.The blood spatter from Williams in the front seat, according to Sgt. Williams, was consistent with that of someone who was shot from close range from the back of his head, with the projectile exiting through the front and causing blood to splatter on the headliner or ceiling of the vehicle.On cross-examination, the defense prodded the sergeant about why he was so sure that the bullets could not have been shot by an assailant aiming from outside the vehicle.Defense attorney David Howard noted that Sgt. Williams admittedly characterized the Miramar Police Department's prior attempt at reconstructing the shooting as "the worst thing [he] had ever seen in [his] life."On the stand, Sgt. Williams conceded, with a broad smile, that when he took over responsibilities reconstructing the shooting, he made those less-than-flattering comments and believed the Miramar police had lacked training on forensic reconstruction.On cross-examination, Howard sought to suggest the outcome of the investigation was a foregone conclusion given that Miramar police had informed Sgt. Williams that Demons and Henry were the accused murderers when he set out to complete his shooting reconstruction."The state advised me of who the defendants were," Sgt. Williams testified when questioned by Howard.Testimony last month from Felicia Holmes, the mother of Demons' girlfriend at the time of the shooting, marked one of the tensest moments in the trial.Though she was called to the stand by the prosecution, Holmes was visibly irritated by Bradley, claiming she was intimidated by the prosecutor and was jailed by the state attorney's office over unsubstantiated claims that she failed to show up for proceedings.During direct examination, Bradley rattled off prior statements Holmes made to police, some of which concerned a panicked phone conversation that Holmes overheard between her daughter and Demons shortly after the shooting.Bradley also referred to social media messages in which she suggested that Holmes was irate that Demons was not following through on pledges to care for her financially."Ya'll can call me Mz Snitch Bitch bc I'm airing his ass out to the prosecutor," Holmes allegedly wrote on Instagram.Defense attorney Howard moved for the mistrial on the grounds that Bradley was maneuvering to recite Holmes' past statements in defiance of a directive by Judge Murphy.The judge denied the mistrial motion, writing that he sustained objections to the line of questioning where appropriate and that the jury received an instruction to disregard improper recitations of past statements.In another mistrial motion on July 12, Howard argued that the prosecutor presented prejudicial text message evidence in which Demons called his mom a "bitch," which the attorney said irrevocably tainted his client's image in the jury's eyes."A number of mothers on that jury may be inclined to convict just because they heard irrelevant, unrelated conversations between Demons and his mother where he is calling her the b-word and all sorts of manners of disrespect," Howard argued.The July 12 motion was denied in open court.Wrapping up the prosecution's case, Bradley called Miramar's lead detective Mark Moretti to the stand and displayed dozens of alleged text messages between Williams and Demons, attempting to convince the jury that the pair had a tenuous relationship before the shooting.While the state claimed the texts showed the pair would argue over money and clout, other messages showed them interacting as tight friends and expressing interest in moving on from their disagreements.Bradley showed jurors an exchange in late August 2018 in which she claims Williams sent Demons a message saying, "Ain't gone lie, I'm tired of y'all getting y'all credit on shit."Demons allegedly responded by declaring in part, "Ima pay u back for everything [you] did for me... Every idea all dat. We always gone be brothers.""But I'll never hurt u bra," Demons allegedly said.Demons went on to say both he and Williams needed space and that he did not want to be in a house with anybody who thought he was trying to "snake 'em all da time," according to prosecutors.Some text exchanges allegedly show Williams was frustrated with how Demons' mother was treating him.Treveon Glass, who was at the studio with Demons, Henry, Thomas, and Williams on the night before the murders, testified that he was unaware of any disputes bubbling between Demons and the two victims on the night before the murders.Glass, who expressed his frustration with having to testify, said he saw Demons the next day at rapper Fredo Bang's house, wearing a different pair of clothes.Demons' manager, Jameson Francois (AKA 100K Track), has maintained that Demons and Williams' disagreements never snowballed to the point where Demons would hurt Williams and that the two were still close friends at the time of the murder.