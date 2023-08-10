Tekashi 69 Arrested After Missing Court Date in Extreme Speeding Case

If you're looking to rouse a jaded Florida Highway Patrol officer in the dead of night, darting down the Florida Turnpike in a paint-splattered, rare Lamborghini at 136 mph is one surefire solution.
According to court records, rapper 6ix9ine (AKA Tekashi 69) allegedly reached that speed in his 2018 Lamborghini SUV before he was pulled over around 2 a.m. on June 11 near Turnpike mile marker 86 in Palm Beach County. Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was slapped with a speeding ticket and a citation for not having proof of insurance, along with a misdemeanor count for purported failure to register the vehicle, all of which amount to more than $1,500 in potential fines.
The incident might have flown under the radar if not for Hernandez's alleged failure to show up for a July 12 court date. Despite the presence of his signature Lambo and the extreme speed clocked on the ticket, it appears TMZ and other celebrity news hounds didn't immediately report the run-in.
A judge issued a July warrant for Hernandez almost immediately after his alleged no-show in the case, and around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, he was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a $2,000 bond, leading the rapper to land back in the headlines. He was released from the detention center hours later.
Hernandez is no stranger to legal issues.
In 2015, the Brooklyn-born rapper pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance. He had recorded himself participating in sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl in Harlem before video of it was uploaded to his social media. (He claimed he was 17 at the time, and that the girl said she was older.)
In 2018, Hernandez was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges in Houston after allegedly choking a teenage fan at a mall.
The following year, he pleaded guilty to federal charges tied to crimes he committed as part of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in New York. He admitted to participating in a robbery at gunpoint and a plot to kill a rival gang member.
Known for his distinct rainbow-colored hair and facial tattoos, the rapper rose to fame with his aggressive single “Gummo," which earned a spot on Billboard's Hot 100. "Fefe," his collaboration with Nicki Minaj, was certified eight times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Though his residence is listed in central Florida in recent court documents, Hernandez has been a fixture in the Miami area, appearing at local bars and venues. In March, he was assaulted in the sauna of an LA Fitness gym in Lake Worth, leading to the arrest of three local men.