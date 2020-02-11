XXXTentacion Associate Tankhead666 Arrested in Fatal Wynwood Shooting

Last Friday, a man named Jose Trimaine Jose was shot to death outside the popular Wynwood restaurant Kush. Police still have not said who might have actually committed the shooting. But late last night, police finally made an arrest — and the Miami Police Department says a friend of deceased rap star XXXTentacion was involved.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lynwood Walker III was arrested on unspecified charges for his involvement in the homicide. Walker is better known to rap fans as Tankhead666, a Soundcloud rapper from XXXTentacion's Members Only crew. Walker, who is originally from Plantation, is best known for his featured spot on XXXTentacion's Members Only, Vol. 4 mixtape. Tankhead's track on the album, "Pick Your Poison," has been streamed on Soundcloud more than 1.5 million times.

A murder-related arrest isn't exactly out of the norm for those in XXXTentacion's orbit. Before he was shot to death outside Riva Motorsports in 2018, "X" (real name: Jahseh Onfroy) had become one of the largest stars in the rap world while simultaneously facing a litany of criminal charges after his pregnant former partner said he'd viciously abused her. Onfroy's alleged killer, Dedrick Williams, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

It's unclear exactly what role Walker played in this latest round of violence. Police said that when they arrived on the scene just after 2 p.m. Friday, two men had gunshot wounds and Walker had already fled the scene. Police transported both men to the hospital, but Jose died. The Source first reported last night that Walker attempted to flee the state but was apprehended near the Florida-Georgia line.



According to Miami-Dade court records, Walker is already facing felony domestic battery charges from a separate incident that occurred in November 2019. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

As numerous news outlets have noted, Walker recently stated in an interview with VladTV that he proudly acted as XXXTentacion's "enforcer" and tried to protect Onfroy when the rapper was alive.

"I would've died by him," Walker said last month.