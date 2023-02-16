Sports Agent Kyle Thousand Demands Thousands From Ex-NFL Star Michael Vick

Former quarterback Michael Vick's financial troubles show no signs of ceasing, as high-profile sports agent Kyle Thousand is looking to collect an overdue debt for his work in helping the retired NFL star secure lucrative broadcast and marketing deals.
A petition filed by Thousand on February 14 is asking the Broward County court to confirm a $56,750 arbitration award entered against Vick for unpaid fees under his contract with Thousand.
Thousand says Vick hired him as his agent in June 2021 to help find, negotiate, and manage broadcasting and marketing deals. The contract required Vick to pay the agent 20 percent of his income from marketing opportunities and 10 percent of his broadcasting income..
Thousand claims Vick failed to compensate him for three deals in which he represented the former quarterback.
In July 2021, Vick signed a $395,000 deal with Fox Sports Productions to serve as a color commentator, analyst, and on air-personality for the network's football season programming such as "Sunday NFL Kickoff," from August 2021 through August 2023. Vick inked a similar deal with FS1 Remote Production, AKA Fox Sports 1, for $104,000.
Thousand claims he sent Vick the invoice for $50,000 in February.
In March 2022, Vick signed a contract with trading card company Panini to sign 2,000 cards with his image for $45,000. Thousand says he agreed to reduce his commission to 15 percent from the Panini deal and sent the $6,750 invoice that same month.
Thousand submitted his case to arbitration last November after Vick allegedly shirked the bills.
"[Vick] has failed to pay... any amount related to his marketing income and broadcasting income from the Panini deal, Fox deal or FS1 deal," the arbitration claim alleges.
Thousand says that on at least two occasions, Vick acknowledged his obligation to pay.
In one email included in the filing, Vick purportedly said he would get the "invoice paid before August for sure."
Prior to his claim with the American Arbitration Association, the agent alleges he contacted Vick multiple times, offering a payment plan option and future discounts, but that Vick would not respond.
Vick did not participate in the arbitration, and the arbitrator entered the $56,000 award in favor of Thousand this past December.
Thousand's LinkedIn profile timeline indicates he was working as an independent agent while he was representing Vick. He previously was the head of the baseball division at star-studded RocNation, an entertainment agency founded by rapper Shawn Carter, AKA Jay-Z. Thousand is currently leading the baseball division at Milk & Honey Sports.
Thousand's case is the latest debt collection action against the former football star, who has dealt with his fair share of financial woes. After serving 18 months in prison for running a dogfighting ring, Vick filed for bankruptcy in 2008. He had accumulated more than $17 million in debt.
Vick, who worked to rehabilitate his image and revive his football career, paid back millions before his bankruptcy proceedings were closed out in 2017, according to ESPN.
Claims of unpaid debts persisted, however. Among other debt collection cases, creditors filed an action in Broward court against the ex-Atlanta Falcons star in July of last year to collect on a $1.2 judgment debt stemming from loans issued to him in 2018.