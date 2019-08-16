Shooting on the Rickenbacker Causeway Highlights Danger Faced by Cyclists

It's not enough that cyclists in Miami have to contend with roadways that are dangerous by design, or hostile and aggressive drivers — apparently, they have to dodge bullets now too.

Alex Palencia was among a group of cyclists out for an early morning ride on Wednesday when he was fatally shot by a motorcyclist after an altercation. According to Miami Police, Palencia was headed west on the Rickenbacker Causeway when the motorcyclist, identified as Kadel Piedrahita, approached the peloton traveling in the same direction. Piedrahita was live-streaming on Facebook when the incident occurred. In the video, he appears to shove Palencia while yelling obscenities. The two men then set down their bikes and began arguing. Another video filmed by a bystander shows the fatal gunshot moments later.

The reason for the altercation remains unknown, but investigators have determined there was an outstanding beef between the two men; other bicyclists said Piedrahita had previously threatened Palencia. Piedrahita was questioned by police following the shooting but has not been charged.

For cycling enthusiasts and advocates such as Eli Stiers, the news was alarming nonetheless. Stiers, a local attorney who has made waves in Miami lobbying for safer conditions for cyclists, was stuck in traffic on the Rickenbacker when the incident occurred.

"Unfortunately, I immediately suspected that the roads were closed due to a cycling accident," he tells New Times. "That tells you all you need to know about the unfortunate state of affairs for pedestrians and cyclists in Miami-Dade County." (This past weekend, another cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the MacArthur Causeway.)

Recent data shows that cycling injuries and fatalities continue to plague Miami, which is symptomatic of a much larger problem. A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that Florida is by far the most dangerous state in the country for cyclists, with Louisiana a distant second. Miami ranks as the fourth deadliest city; Tampa-St. Pete is in first place, with Jacksonville and Orlando in second and third.

In this case, the irony is that the Rickenbacker Causeway has become one of the safest places to ride in Miami thanks to a number of protections that were put in place on Key Biscayne. Miami-Dade County has installed rumble strips, a vibrating paint that acts as a barrier between the bike lane and vehicular traffic, though, regrettably, Stiers says it took several cyclists losing their lives before the county was persuaded to do so.

The rumble strips were a welcomed improvement, but the cycling community is still pushing further to guarantee safer conditions. Their primary goal is protected bike lanes — that is, a protective barrier that would physically separate car traffic from bike traffic on high-speed roadways.

The Plan Z proposal, which will repurpose some of the green space and existing asphalt on the Rickenbacker Causeway, turning it into a linear park and protected bike lane, is favored by the cycling community. This would not only be safer for the cyclists but for the cars as well, Stiers contends.

Another popular proposal is The Miami Loop, an envisioned 225-mile network uniting all of the different trails into one cohesive system that would encircle the entire City of Miami. Its layout connects Plan Z with the Underline, Greenway, Flagler, and Chrome trails.

"I've been leading the charge as the attorney lobbying for that," Stiers says. "It's gonna take some time, but we'll get there. I remember when the Underline was considered a pie in the sky, but now they're building it."

While the recent incident on the Rickenbacker might have been a one-off involving a personal dispute between the two men involved, it still calls attention to the danger cyclists face in this city every day.

"We want physical protection for all of these high-speed thoroughfares where cars are going 60, 70, or 80 miles-per-hour right next to bike lanes," Stiers says. "It’s scary out there."