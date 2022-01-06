Unsuspecting Woman Strangled With Shoelace at Miami-Dade Bus Stop

The disturbing footage was first obtained and published by Only in Dade on its social media accounts. It begins with a man and woman seemingly waiting for their bus to arrive; the man is carrying a backpack with a U-shaped travel pillow, the woman has a dark-colored suitcase. Suddenly the man — whom officials later identified as 27-year-old Aaron K. Quinones — apparently removes a shoelace from his left shoe as he checks his surroundings before coming up behind the unsuspecting woman sitting on the bench.
The two struggle and flail as the man tries to overpower her by continuing to pull on the shoelace. When the woman writhes out of his grip, Quinones begins to batter her as she kicks from the ground. Suddenly, a man wearing a blue shirt rushes to the bus stop and intervenes, attempting to pry Quinones off the woman as he continues to punch her. The video is less than one minute long.
According to an incident report obtained by New Times, Quinones fled the area on foot but was apprehended and arrested by MDPD officers who were patrolling the area.
A few days ago, a man tried strangling a woman at MIA bus stop with a shoelace and he was charged with attempted murder. Thankfully, a bystander intervened and the man took off | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/HGlqVloZdR— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) January 5, 2022
Citing the ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Transportation and Public Works referred all inquiries to MDPD.
MDPD spokesperson Angel Rodriguez tells New Times that "had it not been for this Good Samaritan, the incident would've been significantly worse."
"Officers want to speak to the good samaritan, who was not on the scene when they arrived," Rodriguez says. "Investigators urge anyone that has any information or that may have been victimized by this individual to call the Airport District at 305-867-7373."