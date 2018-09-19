More Than 100 Miamians Are Protesting Outside Salt Bae's Restaurant Right Now

No matter your thoughts on the political and economic crises in Venezuela, the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, definitely should not be filming himself snacking on luxury meats while his constituents starve. This is something of a recurring problem for Maduro.
But getting filmed stuffing his face with delicate, tender morsels of steak hand-cut by Turkish Meat Douchebag Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe was a bridge too far for many Venezuelans — and now more than 100 people have gathered outside Gökçe's restaurant in Brickell to yell at the Meme Steak Man.
@thenewsjunkie @SabrinaAmbra @c_lane update on the Salt Bae protest in front of his restaurant in Miami. pic.twitter.com/B8C1oEmm1B— Claudia (@TXClaCla) September 19, 2018
HAPPENING NOW: Protest outside Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et restaurant in Brickell. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/FKnrNtj6p7— Nestor Mato NBC6 (@NestorMatoTV) September 19, 2018
In case you were wondering whether there would be protests at the Miami restaurant over #SaltBae hosting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in Turkey, here’s your answer. @MiamiHerald @MiamiHeraldFood pic.twitter.com/qjly65zg12— Carlos Frías (@Carlos_Frias) September 19, 2018
DEVELOPING: Scores of Venezuelans protest in front of #SaltBae’s restaurant in the Brickell neighborhood of #Miami. They are calling for a boycot of his restaurants after the colorful chef cooked for Venezuela’s dictator Nicholas Maduro. #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/28tUnxYIH3— RISE NEWS (@RiseNewsNow) September 19, 2018
Reviews for Gökçe's steakhouse in Brickell,
Miamians have now resorted to the time-old tradition of yelling angry reviews directly at the side of the building. They were egged on by Sen. Marco Rubio, who felt like it was a good use of his Twitter platform to actively dox
Screaming at the meme man might seem bizarre, but
