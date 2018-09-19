 


Salt Bae (center) has caught the ire of Venezuelans in Miami.
Salt Bae (center) has caught the ire of Venezuelans in Miami.
World Red Eye

More Than 100 Miamians Are Protesting Outside Salt Bae's Restaurant Right Now

Jerry Iannelli | September 19, 2018 | 1:25pm
AA

No matter your thoughts on the political and economic crises in Venezuela, the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, definitely should not be filming himself snacking on luxury meats while his constituents starve. This is something of a recurring problem for Maduro.

But getting filmed stuffing his face with delicate, tender morsels of steak hand-cut by Turkish Meat Douchebag Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe was a bridge too far for many Venezuelans — and now more than 100 people have gathered outside Gökçe's restaurant in Brickell to yell at the Meme Steak Man.

Reviews for Gökçe's steakhouse in Brickell, Nusr-Et (the logo of which is simply a vector illustration of Gökçe's infamous salt-throwing stance) already were less-than-stellar. But Nusr-Et's Yelp page all week has been showered with anti-Maduro memes and one-star reviews, thus leading Yelp to lock the page down for "active cleanup."

Miamians have now resorted to the time-old tradition of yelling angry reviews directly at the side of the building. They were egged on by Sen. Marco Rubio, who felt like it was a good use of his Twitter platform to actively dox Nusr-Et's Brickell address and phone number to demand vengeance.

Screaming at the meme man might seem bizarre, but actually the world needs more crowds gathering to yell at the glad-handers and yes-men working to make lives needlessly comfy for criminal aristocrats of all shapes and sizes. Perhaps we can do this next for that Miami restauranteur who keeps appearing at Trump events.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

