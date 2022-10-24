Rubio Supporter Attacked While Canvassing Is Identified, Has Apparent White Supremacist Past

Christopher Monzon was walking by Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah on Sunday night, October 23, when he was assaulted by a group of men, according to Vince Medel, president of the Miami Springs Republican Club.
Monzon has served as vice president of the Miami Springs Republican Club and is a former member of the white nationalist group Florida League of the South.
Medel says that one heavy-set assailant inflicted most of Monzon's injuries during the attack, which left Monzon's face lacerated and severely bruised. Monzon is currently being treated at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
"He’s resting right now," Medel tells New Times. "I'm here with his father."
Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022
He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58
The Hialeah Police Department confirms that it has arrested 22-year-old Javier Jesus Lopez and charged him with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
A police report supplied to New Times indicates that Lopez confronted Monzon on East 60th Street while Monzon was handing out flyers. Lopez allegedly said, "You can't pass by here. This is my neighborhood." During an argument that followed, Lopez grabbed Monzon and "proceeded to slam him" against the ground, according to the report, whereupon he continued beating the defenseless Monzon in the face. (The report is attached below.)
In a tweet posted Monday morning about the incident, Sen. Marco Rubio noted that the canvasser, whom he did not identify by name, was wearing a Rubio t-shirt and Ron DeSantis hat when he was attacked. The senator claimed the man was told by his attackers that Republicans were not welcome in the neighborhood.
According to Rubio, the victim suffered internal bleeding and a broken jaw.
Rubio's spokesperson did not immediately respond to New Times’ requests for comment.
In its current form, the Hialeah police report does not mention a political dispute, nor does it indicate that Lopez targeted Monzon because Monzon is a Republican.
In a 2021 interview with the Daily Dot, Monzon, who was running for a seat on the Hialeah City Council at the time, claimed to have resigned from the white nationalist group League of the South in 2018 after five years with the outfit. He told the Daily Dot he regretted using slurs against Black and Jewish people during his time with the group.
Monzon was arrested in August 2017 after lunging at a crowd with a Confederate flag during a Confederate street-name protest in Hollywood, according to a police report. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
He also was identified as an attendee of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally a few weeks earlier in Charlottesville. According to the New York Times, Monzon maintained online ties to some of his League of the South associates during his failed city council bid.
Hatewatch has documented a series of virulently bigoted online messages allegedly posted by Monzon.
New Times and other members of the media attempted to interview Monzon and his family in his hospital room on October 24 with approval from the hospital's media department. Former and current members of the Vice City Proud Boys were at the hospital and refused to grant entry to the room.