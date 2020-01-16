 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Miami City Manager Emilio T. GonzalezEXPAND
Miami City Manager Emilio T. Gonzalez
Photos by Josh Denmark, Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons

Report: Miami City Manager Resigns Following Accusations of Fraud

Jessica Lipscomb | January 16, 2020 | 3:30pm
AA

Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez resigned today, just a few weeks after dodging a city commission bid to fire him. Commissioner Joe Carollo has accused Gonzalez of submitting a fraudulent permit application to renovate a deck in his backyard.

The Miami Herald reported this afternoon that Gonzalez has tendered his resignation.

The controversy began at a December 12 commission meeting when Carollo introduced a motion to fire the city manager. 

Related Stories

"The big deal isn’t that he put a 24'-by-24' deck in his backyard," Carollo said at the time, according to the Herald. "The issue is that as the city manager, he tried to hide it."

Carollo's motion narrowly failed, with three commissioners voting to fire Gonzalez and two against. (City code requires at least four votes to remove the city manager.) But the commission unanimously voted to allow the city's auditor general to investigate the matter.

Gonzalez wasn't present at the meeting and has not publicly responded to Carollo's accusations. He did not respond to an email from New Times today.

Gonzalez has served as city manager since 2018, having been nominated by newly elected Mayor Francis Suarez in late 2017. Carollo opposed the nomination at the time, saying the city should launch a national search.

Gonzalez was previously CEO of Miami International Airport and director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services during the George W. Bush presidential administration.

Staff writer Jerry Iannelli contributed to this report.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >