Police Unions and Associations Keep Planning Events at Trump's Doral Resort

In the past year, Donald Trump's golf resort in Doral has lost a whopping $26 million in value. Hotel executives have blamed the president's politics: Liberal Northeasterners would rather vacation elsewhere, and organizers for NASCAR and PGA Tour events simply don't want the bad PR.

But a few types of organizations still routinely host events at Trump National Doral: Republican political campaigns, opportunistic trade groups, and for whatever reason, police unions and associations.

This past weekend, the LEO Foundation — an organization that fundraises for police officers in Miami-Dade County — held its annual awards ceremony at the Doral golf resort. Last month, the Hispanic Police Officers Association threw a Valentine's Day gala there. The Dade County Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union in the county, has also booked Trump National Doral for its annual awards gala in May.