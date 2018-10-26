 


Feds Make Arrest in Plantation in Pipe Bomb Case That Targeted Trump CriticsEXPAND
Feds Make Arrest in Plantation in Pipe Bomb Case That Targeted Trump Critics

Jessica Lipscomb | October 26, 2018 | 12:05pm
Friday, federal officers arrested a man outside an AutoZone store in Plantation in connection with several pipe bombs that were sent to several prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The New York Times is reporting the suspect is a man in his 50s. The Department of Justice will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST to provide more information.

As of now, more than 12 explosive devices had been sent to the homes or offices of Clinton, Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Robert De Niro, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, billionaire George Soros, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and former CIA Director John Brennan. Several of the bombs have been linked to Florida, and Thursday evening, federal authorities were searching a postal facility in Opa-locka.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the suspect was apprehended at a location in Plantation near Broward Boulevard and State Road 441. Law enforcement officers seized a white van with pro-Trump stickers from the scene.

CNN is reporting the man has an address in Aventura and ties to New York City. 

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

