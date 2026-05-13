FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices Become Slightly Less Pricey in Miami

Following the high of seeing Central and South American teams draw matches in South Florida for the upcoming World Cup, Miami-area soccer fans are dealing with a heavy dose of reality: Ticket prices are sky high.

But for the first time since last year’s release, 2026 World Cup ticket prices are starting to decline.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host seven matches during the 2026 World Cup, the first Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) tournament to include 48 teams. South Florida’s ever-growing immigrant communities were no doubt excited to see four Central and South American teams drawn for matches in Miami-Dade County, but prices soaring to more than $1,000 for a single ticket might have football fans up in arms.

But don’t fret! Some tickets on FIFA’s website have gotten (slightly) less expensive.

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Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will host seven World Cup matches this summer. Photo by Carol M Highsmith from Rawpixel

Matches at Hard Rock Stadium:

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H) Monday, June 15

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde (Group H) Sunday, June 21

Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C) Wednesday, June 24

Colombia vs. Portugal (Group K) Saturday, June 27

The Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay match has dropped from $2,000 to $1,750 on FIFA’s website as the biggest price decrease among the bunch. Colombia vs Portugal (what many soccer fans would call the best matchup in Miami) went from being unavailable to $5,000 a ticket.

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FIFA Ticket Prices for Hard Rock Stadium Matches:

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: $1,750+

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde: $1,825+

Scotland vs. Brazil: Unavailable

Colombia vs. Portugal: $5,000

The matchup between Scotland and Brazil features two of the sporting world’s most fervent fan bases, so it’s understandable to see ticket prices for their game rise so high. Brazil is the only nation to feature in all 22 iterations of the quadrennial World Cup. Scotland, on the other hand, has only qualified for eight tournaments and has drawn five-time winners Brazil in five tournaments. It’s consequently one of the most common World Cup matchups in history.

Prices on secondary ticket platforms, however, seem to be much more affordable, with prices fluctuating since last week. StubHub tickets run marginally cheaper than those on Vivid Seats and SeatGeek.

Stubhub Prices for Hard Rock Stadium Matches: