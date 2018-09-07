Miami Billionaire Phillip Frost, Namesake of Museum, Hit With SEC Fraud Charges

Miami can't build anything nice without someone getting charged with fraud along the way. Miami Beach pharmaceutical baron Phillip Frost pumped enough money into the new downtown science museum that the city wound up naming the place after him. He lives in a $59 million mansion on Star Island and sits in the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.

But he might also be a stock fraudster. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today unsealed a massive lawsuit against Frost and many of his business partners. In it, the SEC alleges Frost and nine business partners used what are known as "pump-and-dump" schemes to inflate the value of essentially worthless stocks before selling the shares to unsuspecting victims. The SEC alleges the group made roughly $27 million by pumping and dumping various stocks, including those of Frost's pharmaceutical company, OPKO.

The SEC says the stock-manipulation ring was led by another Florida investor, Barry Honig. The feds say Honig partnered with a rotating cast of wealthy elites to artificially pump up the value of various stocks while leaving unsuspecting investors "holding virtually worthless shares."