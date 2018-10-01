Venezuelan Intelligence Official Indicted for Drug Trafficking Sues Informants for Defamation

The U.S. government says Pedro Luis Martin Olivares is an international drug trafficker who exploited his position in the Venezuelan government to move narcotics through his country. According to U.S. officials, he "facilitated the movement of cocaine," "accepted bribes from drug traffickers," "bribed other Venezuelan officials," and "worked closely with other Venezuelan government officials to launder narcotics proceeds and other illicit funds."

But in two new lawsuits filed last week in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Martin Olivares denies any involvement in the drug trade. As part of that denial, he is now suing two lower-level drug traffickers who gave his name to U.S. officials, accusing them defamation.

The complaint blames the two men — Alvaro Ricardo Nino-Bonilla and Roberto Mendez Hurtado — for Martin Olivares' indictment and arrest in a pending U.S. drug trafficking case.