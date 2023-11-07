 PayByPhone Adds Text Fee for Parking Alerts in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Government

PayByPhone Tacks on New Fees for Parking Text Alerts in Miami

The city attributes the new fees to "increased domestic and global post-pandemic operational costs."
November 7, 2023
Public parking lots in Miami that use the PayByPhone service will be subjected to a 15-cent fee for text alerts.
Public parking lots in Miami that use the PayByPhone service will be subjected to a 15-cent fee for text alerts. Photo by Pontus Wellgraf on Unsplash
Share this:
It seems even local parking fees can't escape rising inflation.

Beginning November 13, the Miami Parking Authority announced its mobile payment operator PayByPhone is adding a 15-cent fee for text alerts to customers about their parking sessions. The parking authority said the text fees come in response to "increased domestic and global post-pandemic operational costs."

Customers will have the ability to opt-out to avoid the fees.

The Miami Parking Authority also announced PayByPhone will be available in its parking garages starting next year. Per an agreement with the city, a new parking-validation program is launching at participating restaurants and retailers as well.

The PayByPhone app, which launched in 2001, allows people to pay for their parking via a mobile application rather than having to scramble for coins to put into a meter. Miami was reported to be the first major U.S. city to accept online mobile parking payments through its partnership with the company in 2008. WLRN previously reported that PayByPhone was receiving 35 cents in fees per transaction within Miami.

As a global leader in mobile parking payments, PayByPhone has provided service to more than 70 million users in more than 1,200 cities across seven countries, according to its website.

PayByPhone has tacked on the fee for optional text messages in other parts of South Florida. There is a 35-cent fee at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, a 15-cent fee at the University of Miami, and a 10-cent fee in South Miami.

Payment service company FLEETCOR recently acquired PayByPhone from Volkswagen Financial Services. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

WATCH: Moms for Liberty Member Demands Florida Librarians' Arrest

Education

WATCH: Moms for Liberty Member Demands Florida Librarians' Arrest

By Alex DeLuca
Bezos Is Back! Amazon Founder Announces Move to Miami

Real Estate

Bezos Is Back! Amazon Founder Announces Move to Miami

By Izzy Kapnick
UPDATE: Jury Finds Charlie Adelson Guilty in Plot to Murder Dan Markel

Crime

UPDATE: Jury Finds Charlie Adelson Guilty in Plot to Murder Dan Markel

By Naomi Feinstein
Pretenders, Not Contenders? Germany Loss Reignites Debate Over Miami Dolphins' Prowess

Sports

Pretenders, Not Contenders? Germany Loss Reignites Debate Over Miami Dolphins' Prowess

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation