PayByPhone Tacks on New Fees for Parking Text Alerts in Miami

It seems even local parking fees can't escape rising inflation.
Beginning November 13, the Miami Parking Authority announced its mobile payment operator PayByPhone is adding a 15-cent fee for text alerts to customers about their parking sessions. The parking authority said the text fees come in response to "increased domestic and global post-pandemic operational costs."
Customers will have the ability to opt-out to avoid the fees.
The Miami Parking Authority also announced PayByPhone will be available in its parking garages starting next year. Per an agreement with the city, a new parking-validation program is launching at participating restaurants and retailers as well.
The PayByPhone app, which launched in 2001, allows people to pay for their parking via a mobile application rather than having to scramble for coins to put into a meter. Miami was reported to be the first major U.S. city to accept online mobile parking payments through its partnership with the company in 2008. WLRN previously reported that PayByPhone was receiving 35 cents in fees per transaction within Miami.
As a global leader in mobile parking payments, PayByPhone has provided service to more than 70 million users in more than 1,200 cities across seven countries, according to its website.
PayByPhone has tacked on the fee for optional text messages in other parts of South Florida. There is a 35-cent fee at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, a 15-cent fee at the University of Miami, and a 10-cent fee in South Miami.
Payment service company FLEETCOR recently acquired PayByPhone from Volkswagen Financial Services.