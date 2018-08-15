North Miami City Clerk Caught Blowing Taxpayer Cash on Crazy Road Trip to Mount Rushmore

North Miami City Clerk Michael Etienne might have just committed the most wholesome theft of public money in American history. Sure, people steal a few thousand dollars in taxpayer cash all the time — but instead of using that money to cover something heinous, like dog-track gambling debts, Etienne legit stole some money to stare at Abraham Lincoln's giant head and think about integrity for a while. Irony is dead.

And, no, "Mount Rushmore" isn't a cleverly named pro-Trump strip club in Hialeah. According to the Miami-Dade County Comimssion on Ethics & Public Trust, Etienne blew more than $2,000 to flounce around South Dakota like he was Cary Grant in North by Northwest. The commission said today that Etienne paid the city back, plus $1,000 to the ethics commission to cover his punishment and the panel's investigative costs. The case is yet another hilarious story in Miami-Dade's history of zany ethics complaints, including the time Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez got caught loan-sharking and paid his ethics fine in pennies and nickels.

Michael Etienne City of North Miami

Etienne was elected city clerk in 2011. According to a copy of his ethics commission complaint, he used city money to attend two conferences in 2016. He received about $570 in cash to attend a January 2016 conference in Long Beach, California. Ethics investigators eventually confirmed he deposited the money in his personal checking account but never attended the conference.