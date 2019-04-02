Nipsey Hussle's Murder Is a Tragic Consequence of Black-on-Black Crime

The violent chaos at a Monday night memorial for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle and the alleged motive behind his murder should be a wake-up call to America's black community. African-Americans have more to fear from ourselves than any other threat.
Hundreds of the Grammy-nominated rapper's supporters gathered to pay their respects outside his Los Angeles clothing store, where he was gunned down. It didn't take long for fights to break out and people to be trampled. One man was stabbed and 19 others were injured and transported to local hospitals.
Hours later, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the search was on for Eric Holder, a black man cops suspect is Nipsey's killer. TMZ quotes sources claiming Holder felt Nipsey disrespected him by asking if he had snitched to cops in the past. Surveillance footage shows a black male
Despite the clear-cut evidence that Nipsey was killed by another black man, BET is reporting fans and other artists, such as St. Louis rapper Chingy, are speculating Nipsey was assassinated in a government black-ops operation because he was making a movie about Dr. Sebi, a Honduran herbal healer who claimed to have cures for AIDS and other terminal illnesses. Coming up with wild conspiracy theories ignores the truth right in front of us.
Black people are our own worst enemies. Nipsey wasn't a thug rapper trying to beef. He wasn't creating havoc. He was the good guy. And he still ended up getting shot and killed in front of his own business — at the hands of another person of color.
For too long, African-Americans have behaved as if we are forever trapped in a war zone.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Having strong enemies is a blessing.— THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019
This doesn't happen in Beverly Hills or Bal Harbour. Yet black people wonder why the rest of America looks at us like we are fucking animals. We want to know why police aren't convicted for killing unarmed black men. Rookie cops are scared to death that the young black guy doing 100 miles per hour on a residential street is a thug who has robbed or murdered one of his own people. To police, a carful of black dudes can mean ski masks and guns ready to do harm.
The home invasions, robberies, aggravated assaults, and murders scare the rest of society. Black people even profile each other because of those who choose to act like barbarians. In Atlanta this past weekend, a black man knocked on the wrong apartment door and ended up getting shot and killed by another black man.
As African-Americans, we need to recognize our own failings. No one is going to fix this for us. We have to do it ourselves.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!