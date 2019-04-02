Nipsey Hussle's Murder Is a Tragic Consequence of Black-on-Black Crime

The violent chaos at a Monday night memorial for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle and the alleged motive behind his murder should be a wake-up call to America's black community. African-Americans have more to fear from ourselves than any other threat.

Hundreds of the Grammy-nominated rapper's supporters gathered to pay their respects outside his Los Angeles clothing store, where he was gunned down. It didn't take long for fights to break out and people to be trampled. One man was stabbed and 19 others were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Hours later, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the search was on for Eric Holder, a black man cops suspect is Nipsey's killer. TMZ quotes sources claiming Holder felt Nipsey disrespected him by asking if he had snitched to cops in the past. Surveillance footage shows a black male gunning down the rapper and then kicking him when he was on the ground bleeding to death.