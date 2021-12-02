Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Art Basel Miami Beach

BAZL Vs. BZL: Will the Real NFT Basel Please Stand Up?

December 2, 2021 9:52AM

Both events are pronounced the same.
Both events are pronounced the same. Screenshots via NFT BAZL, NFT BZL
NFTs — short for non-fungible tokens — are the headlining acronym at this year's Art Basel and Miami Art Week. With more than a dozen events across the city incorporating these trendy digital assets into their programming in one way or another, the name "NFT Basel" has now become highly coveted, if not a tad obvious, for branding purposes.

So it should be no surprise that two independent events featuring nearly the same consonant-packed name now have some beef.

The organizers of an event called NFT BAZL (pronounced bah'-zel) say the organizers of an event called NFT BZL (also pronounced bah'-zel) have profited off their brand's name to bolster attendance. As a result, NFT BAZL's camp says, it lost out on multiple sponsors and attendees.

"It's honestly pretty cheesy what they've done to copy our name and slogan," NFT BAZL founder Ori Ohayon tells New Times. "We've lost sponsorship money because of them, 100 percent."

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


NFT BAZL's slogan is "Bridging the gap between the physical world and the blockchain," whereas NFT BZL's is "Where art meets technology."

A spokeswoman for NFT BZL denied any copycatting and declined to comment further.

Ohayon says he reached out to organizers of the NFT BZL event multiple times but that his attempts have gone unanswered.

"I really just want to understand why they picked that name," he says.
click to enlarge Artist conception. Wanna buy an NFT? - ILLUSTRATION VIA IMGFLIP
Artist conception. Wanna buy an NFT?
Illustration via Imgflip
NFT BAZL's claim aside, it's worth noting that even though the events both feature NFTs during Miami Art Week, they are not at all alike.
 
The aggrieved NFT BAZL, which bills itself as a "leading NFT marketplace" and spearheads traveling digital-art galleries, stamped its NFT Basel flag in the Miami Beach sand during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in June, when it staged the "world's first physical NFT gallery" at the Temple House. The event displayed physical and digital artworks (for sale as NFTs) with five-digit listing prices.


NFT BZL (the alleged copycat) is a one-day TED Talk-style conference that was held on Tuesday, November 30. Attendees heard from more than 50 big-name speakers, including the patron saint of crypto himself, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. Mana Tech, an initiative to make Miami "the next great Tech Hub," is listed as the event's cohost and sponsor.

"For one day only, NFT BZL will feature a powerful speaker lineup of leading innovators, thought leaders and trailblazers driving transformation in the NFT and Metaverse space," trumpets a news release announcing the event.

Neither NFT BAZL nor NFT BZL appears to be a registered trademark, according to a search of public records with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Nevertheless, Ori Ohayon and his mother, NFT BAZL CEO Estelle Ohayon, say the damage is already done. Their concern is less about any lost financial opportunities and more about missing the chance to form relationships with future clients and those who want to support NFT BAZL.

"It's literally a one-letter difference," Estelle Ohayon points out.

Though neither camp has mentioned it, a quick Google search revealed a third event called "NFT Basel," which bills itself on Twitter as an "Art Basel Miami mixed reality nft event" taking place December 1-4.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Majchrowicz is a staff writer at Miami New Times. He studied journalism at Indiana University and has reported for PolitiFact, The New York Times, Washington Post, the Post and Courier, and Tampa Bay Times.
Contact: Michael Majchrowicz

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Basel 2021: The Year of the NFT

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation