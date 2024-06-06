 Naked Florida Man Crashes Into Jail, Throws Rubber Snakes Inside | Miami New Times
Nude Man Rams Car Into Jail, Threatens to Set Himself on Fire

The "extremely amped up" driver tossed a pair of rubber snakes into the jail lobby and began pouring oil around his car.
June 6, 2024
The Martin County Jail lobby was left in shambles and spotted with rubber snakes after a man drove his vehicle through the glass entrance.
The Martin County Jail lobby was left in shambles and spotted with rubber snakes after a man drove his vehicle through the glass entrance. Martin County Sheriff's Office photo

A Florida man drove himself into jail on Monday night.

The 40-year-old homeless man, Joseph Leedy, naked except for a woman's blouse, intentionally sped his four-door Toyota sedan directly into the Martin County Jail entrance at 10 p.m. on June 3, according to the county sheriff's office.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek said at a media conference that after Leedy crashed into the glass doors, he "threw two rubber snakes and multiple cellphones" into the jail lobby.

According to deputies, Leedy "grabbed a black container that appeared to contain oil from his vehicle's trunk." He allegedly proceeded to pour motor oil over his car and the surrounding area, threatening to set both himself and the car on fire. He claimed "the devil told [him] to kill as many people as possible," according to the sheriff's office.

Budensiek told reporters that Leedy declared his hatred for former president Donald Trump and made multiple homicidal statements while resisting and assaulting deputies at the scene.

Leedy, whom the chief described as "extremely amped up," was incoherent and unresponsive to the strong sedatives administered to him. Budensiek said it appeared Leedy had built up a high drug tolerance.

The sheriff’s office said the damage to the lobby is expected to cost thousands of dollars to repair.

Leedy is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal mischief exceeding $1,000 in damage, and resisting arrest after driving his car into the jail. He made his first court appearance June 5.

At the time of the crash, the lobby was empty, and no injuries were reported.

Leedy is now back at the Martin County Jail, this time through a proper entrance.
