Hollow Gesture? Miami's Unveils New Black History-Themed Police Car

Standing before a swarm of reporters armed with cameras and phones recording the moment, Suarez and other city leaders lifted a black sheet to reveal a Miami police squad car painted with the official colors of Black History Month: black, red, yellow, and green. Several raised fists, an outline of the continent of Africa, and the words "Black History Month" were emblazoned on the vehicle.
The vehicle's unveiling yesterday came one week after five Black police officers from Memphis were charged with fatally beating Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.
"Obviously we've seen some things across the country that are shocking, that we hope and know will never be repeated in our jurisdiction," Suarez said at the press conference before the unveiling. "But I think part of the reason why it won't is because we embrace our history. We know where we came from. We understand what the struggles were."
The concept for the Black history vehicle was spawned by the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, Miami's first Black police union, founded in 1946. The union's president, Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix, said the vehicle is "meant to engage the community with the police department."
During the ceremony, the Miami Police Department, Suarez, and city commissioners Manolo Reyes and Christine King commemorated the city's 1944 hiring of the first Black police officers to serve on the force. The department also presented ceremonial badges to retired assistant police chief Carolyn Clark, the first Black female to be hired on the force, and Clarence Dickson, the department's first Black police chief.
Chief Manuel Morales added that when the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association presented him with the idea for the patrol vehicle, he was immediately keen on the project.
"I was absolutely excited. And the only thing that struck me, 'How come we hadn't done this before?'"
Once the crowd filed out and the cameras disappeared, however, it was clear that not everyone was pleased with the new addition to the Miami Police Department's fleet.
#BREAKING: In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth Miami Mayor Ponzi Postalita Francis Suarez just unveiled a Black History police cruiser with images of Africa all over it. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/Mo5QYHeUVU— Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) February 2, 2023
Some observers complained that the vehicle design was tacky, while others saw it as a hollow gesture.
"'Tone deaf' doesn’t even cut it,'" wrote one social media user.
Another quoted Malcolm X: “The white man will try to satisfy us with symbolic victories rather than economic equity and real justice."
"Can't you read the... room? Crypto bros don't think ever," replied a third.
Miami police say the vehicle will be assigned to Coconut Grove. The squad car was showcased to Miami residents a day after police in Columbus, Ohio unveiled their own Black History Month police car to less-than universal fanfare.
"Introducing ‘History 1’ – our newest cruiser to celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history," the Ohio police department tweeted about its vehicle, which has a less elaborate design than Miami's version.
While Black Miami historian Marvin Dunn believes the idea behind the city's project was well-intended, he feels that it wasn't well thought-out given the historical treatment of Black Americans by police. Dunn, who authored the book Black Miami in the Twentieth Century, says that he's puzzled by the city's rationale behind the project.
"Maybe the thinking was that this would show that police support Black history and want to symbolize their support for it. If that was the thinking behind this, then I can respect that," Dunn tells New Times.
He adds: "This is a connection that historically is very difficult for Black people to make."
If the city's intention was to help build greater trust and relationships between police and the Black community, Dunn feels there are more substantive ways to do so.
"There's a lot of healing that needs to happen between our Black community and the police. And I support the police. I'm not anti-police," Dunn says. "But this is not a way to show respect for Black history."
The mayor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from New Times.